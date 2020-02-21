Greensburg Civic Theatre will hold auditions March 3 and 4 for its spring production of Tennessee Williams’ powerful play ”Cat on a Hot Tin Roof.”
Set in the “plantation home in the Mississippi Delta” of Big Daddy Pollitt, a wealthy cotton tycoon, the play examines the relationships among members of Big Daddy’s family, primarily between his son Brick and Maggie the “Cat,” Brick’s wife.
Casting is open to adults and children of approximately ages 4 to 9 (sorry, no teens). Auditions will be held 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, and 6 to 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, at Greensburg Garden and Civic Center, 951 Old Salem Road, Salem Township.
The organizers said advance sign-ups are preferred at www.gctheatre.org/auditions.html
Video auditions will be accepted until Monday, March 2, via email to director Margie Griffin Hillebrecht at maggiescorner@comcast.net
Production dates are April 30, May 1 and 2.
The director said the cast includes “Maggie (late 20s to mid-30s) — loneliness has made her hard, nervous and bitchy; Brick (late 20s to mid-30s) — the favorite son and mourned lover who has a repressed homosexual desire for his dead friend Skipper; Big Daddy (old enough to be a grandfather) — a large, brash and vulgar plantation millionaire; Big Mama (same general age as Big Daddy) — Brick’s mother and Big Daddy’s wife; Mae (30s) — a mean, agitated wife and mother; and Gooper (30s) — a successful corporate lawyer, the eldest and least favored son. Also, two guests to the party, a Reverend and a Doctor, from middle-age to elderly, and four children, generally between the ages of 4 and 9.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.