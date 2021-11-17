Greater Latrobe Junior High School seventh-grade math classes recently worked on comparing groceries using unit rates and complex fractions.
The seventh-graders spent their class period in the cafeteria working with partners to determine which products offered the better deal.
Students then used the unit rates to find the cost of different size packages of the same product, according to Jessica Yetter, Greater Latrobe School District communications coordinator.
