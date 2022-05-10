Greater Latrobe senior earns PSMLA award

Greater Latrobe Senior High School senior Maya Jain has been selected as the First Place Outstanding High School Graduating World Language Student for 2022.
This award comes from the Pennsylvania State Modern Language Association (PSMLA) and is presented to “a student who has a minimum of 3.75 grade-point average in world language classes and 3.5 overall,” according to Sharon LeJeune of Greater Latrobe School District.
“Maya was selected based on her outstanding contributions to world language activities and her interest in pursuing a career that will utilize language skills,” LeJeune said.
