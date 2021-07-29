Grandview Elementary School completes garden art sculpture

Grandview Elementary School students and families participated in a family engagement night titled “Growing Our Minds at Grandview.”
Mrs. Amy Casey explained, "The culminating activity was the construction of a beautiful schoolwide garden art sculpture. After partaking in a school counselor lesson on growing a positive mindset, students were sent home with a kit filled with an origami art project, resources, bookmarks and a package of seeds. Together, families reflected and discussed the meaning of a positive mindset. They created an origami flower, and students wrote on a leaf stating something they can do well and something they would like to learn but haven’t learned…yet.
"The returned creations were assembled into the spectacular sculpture displayed in the school’s library. After a yearlong learning curve for students, families and teachers it was important to have students reflect on how they have grown over the past year. With a positive mindset, the simple word 'yet' can transform any statement into hope, and having hope is powerful."
Mrs. Casey added, "Grandview Elementary School has a diverse and amazingly talented group of students. The level of reflection on the leaves is an indication of the students’ ability to stay flexible in their learning. The students took pride in their work. Their faces and comments as they walked by the addition to their library was priceless."
