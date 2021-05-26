Somerset County Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Golf Bash fundraiser for workforce programs and education that supports the 11 school districts in Somerset County.
The Golf Bash will be held noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 19, at Bakersville Volunteer Fire Department Banquet Hall. Each ticket sold includes eligibility for all prize drawings awarded at timed intervals throughout the day, including three grand prizes to Frederick, Maryland, Kiawah Island, and Pinehurst respectively. More than $30,000 in golf prizes, including top-of-the-line equipment, apparel, travel packages, outings and more, will be awarded.
Each purchased ticket includes discounts to area golf courses, Northwinds Golf Course, the Peninsula Club, Somerset Country Club, and Windber Country Club. The $50 per ticket (only 1,000 tickets available) allows you to watch the U.S. Open with other golf enthusiasts, enjoy lunch and beverages, and participate in small games of chance drawings, in addition to the ticket prize listings. Ticket holder does not need to be present at event to win timed ticket prizes.
Those interested in supporting the Somerset County Foundation and the Chamber can purchase tickets at the Chamber, 601 N. Center Ave., Somerset, or by calling 814-445-6431.
