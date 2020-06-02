Sydney Sapir of Greensburg (Unity Township), a junior at Greater Latrobe Senior High School, was recently awarded a $500 prize from the Kiwanis Club of Greensburg. Sapir was recognized for winning this year’s annual Key Club Award.
She is vice president of the Key Club at Greater Latrobe and was re-elected to the same position for the 2020-21 school year. She has been involved in Key Club since her ninth-grade year and is now finishing up her junior year of high school.
She is also involved in the Mathletes Club, National Honors Society & the Spanish Club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.