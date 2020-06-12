Greater Latrobe Senior High School junior Dominick Robinson was recently honored as a Carson Scholar for the eighth year, while sophomore Teko Angelicchio was recognized for the fifth year and junior David An for the second year.
Students selected by the Carson Scholars Fund are rewarded with a $1,000 scholarship for outstanding academic achievement and demonstration of humanitarian qualities.
