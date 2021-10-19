Greater Latrobe Senior High School students in Broadcast and Production II and Multimedia Journalism recently had the opportunity to visit LHTC (Laurel Highland Total Communications Inc.) Media headquarters in Donegal to learn more about the media production and marketing services that it offers clients in the Laurel Highlands and greater Pittsburgh region.
Students toured the building and had the opportunity to see the recording studio, radio studio, technical operations, accounting and marketing offices.
They also visited Head-End, which houses the operations behind the cable system, including several large satellite dishes and the equipment and computers needed to transmit broadcast signals from satellites in space to local communities.
