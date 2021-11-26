GLSHS receives PBT donation

The District 12 Community Traffic Safety Project recently donated a Preliminary Breath Testing device to Greater Latrobe Senior High School. The PBT was purchased with a Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board Reducing Underage and Dangerous Drinking grant.
The District 12 Community Traffic Safety Project is a federally funded grant program through the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation with the County of Washington and the Highway Safety Network. The project’s goal is to raise public awareness about highway safety issues in the PennDOT District 12 counties of Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland through education, targeted enforcement campaigns and judicial support.
The District 12 Community Traffic Safety Project develops and implements comprehensive community traffic safety programs intended to reduce the number of traffic crashes, injuries and deaths on our roadways.
