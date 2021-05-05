Greater Latrobe Senior High School juniors Geina Shaker and Isaac Krom recently placed first and second, respectively, in Carlow University’s 2021 Atkin Center for Ethics essay contest.
As part of the essay contest, the students had to establish and defend a plan for the ethical distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. Students completed the assignment as one of several options for independent research in their AP Seminar class, taught by Greater Latrobe Senior High School English Teacher Linda Kubus.
Not only did judges select the GL students’ essays from among 72 entries from 40 schools across Pennsylvania, the students were also asked to present their papers at Carlow University’s Virtual Scholars Day. In addition to recognition, Shaker and Krom also received monetary awards of $1,200 and $600, respectively.
