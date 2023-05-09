Each year, the American Legion Auxiliary sponsors a nationwide essay contest for students in grades three through 12.
According to the American Legion Auxiliary, “The Americanism Essay Contest was created to teach students the value of patriotism and what it means to be Americans. Thousands of students participate in the program each year and help promote a lifelong respect of our flag and country. Students (grades three to 12) explore the fundamental rights and freedoms we enjoy today. Each year’s contest has a different theme; one student in each category per division is awarded a prize.”
This year, the theme was "What does patriotism mean to you?"
More than 80 essays were written by Greater Latrobe School District students, and the winners were selected to represent Westmoreland County by the ALA Westmoreland County Council. Each winner received a Certificate of Achievement.
The winning essays will next be judged at the state level.
