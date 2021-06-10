GLSD honors faculty, staff retirees

Greater Latrobe School District honored the 2020-21 district faculty and staff retirees with a special retirement ceremony on Monday, June 7.
Dr. Georgia Teppert, GLSD superintendent, extended a “thank you to our newest retirees for their service, hard work, and dedication to students over the years. Enjoy retirement!”
Honorees include:
Mary Helen Vasinko (Baggaley Elementary School)
Patrick Murray (Greater Latrobe Senior High School)
Mark Schrecengost (Gerater Latrobe Senior High School)
Ron Owens (Greater Latrobe Senior High School)
Karen Owens (Baggaley Elementary School)
Dave Cook (Greater Latrobe Senior High School)
Mark Mears (Athletic Director)
Renee Gyory (Baggaley Elementary School)
Mary Koluder (Baggaley Elementary School)
Karen Townsend (Central Administration)
Cindy Planinsek (Latrobe Elementary School).
