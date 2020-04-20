Wildcat Alumni Network

The Greater Latrobe School District and the Greater Latrobe Partners in Education Foundation have partnered together to form a Wildcat Alumni network and recently launched a comprehensive alumni data verification project through Publishing Concepts Inc. (PCI). Graduates from 1950 to 2019 may have received a postcard or email from PCI asking them to update their contact information.

 Submitted photo

The Greater Latrobe School District and the Greater Latrobe Partners in Education Foundation have partnered together to form “a strong Wildcat Alumni network” and recently launched a comprehensive alumni data verification project through Publishing Concepts Inc. (PCI), district officials announced. Graduates from 1950 to 2019 may have received a postcard or email from PCI asking them to update their contact information. The district noted that “the current alumni files are not complete and many alumni may not have received an email or postcard. GLSD and GLPIEF are asking for the Wildcat community’s help to confirm the accuracy of alumni data and fill in any information gaps.” Greater Latrobe alumni may call 1-888-892-3798 to update their information and help build the alumni network. The district said “alumni information will not be sold or shared for commercial purposes and there is no obligation to purchase anything.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.