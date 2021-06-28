GLSD elementary students take virtual field trip

In May, Greater Latrobe School District elementary students had the opportunity to take part in a virtual field trip to the KLBE Air Museum, located at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Unity Township.
The children learned about several vintage aircraft that included Curtiss Jenny, JN-4, designed to train the U.S. Army Air Service pilots to fly during World War I. The “Jenny” first flew in 1916.
The Great Lakes was a sport trainer aerobatic aircraft that first flew in 1929.
The Gull-Wing Stinson successfully delivered airmail throughout the U. S. from 1933 to 1941.
The Mig-15 was one of the first successful jet fighters to achieve high transonic speeds; first flight was 1947 but was introduced in 1949.
The students virtually flew with a pilot in a real pilot simulator over Latrobe and learned all about the U. S. Navy Blue Angels, just in time for the live air show at Arnold Palmer Regional.
The students had fun with the culminating STEM activity where they made several paper airplane designs with different thickness of paper then tested which would fly the best and why.
Latrobe Elementary School kindergarten teacher Marian Ferlin added, “Thank you to Mr. Don Rossi for your continued support in providing our students with such wonderful experiences even through the pandemic!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.