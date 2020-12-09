Greater Latrobe School District kindergarten students recently showed gratitude to community helpers.
The students took a virtual field trip to learn about local community helpers, namely first responders, which included physicians and nurses from Excela Health, paramedics from Mutual Aid Ambulance Service, the City of Latrobe Police Department, Pennsylvania State Police and firefighters from Arnold Palmer Regional Airport.
Students learned about the role of the paramedics, calling 911 from Andy the Ambulance, the role of doctors and nurses which included demonstrations of the gear that is required for medical staff to wear during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Students learned the importance of hand washing, wearing masks and social distancing. They also met Latrobe police officer Robert Derk and K-9 Zeus and they pretended to fly in a police helicopter. Students also met the fire chief and first lieutenant from Arnold Palmer Regional Airport while touring the fire trucks.
After the virtual tour, the students had visits from the GL resource officer team, chose their favorite community helper, and made headbands and thank-you notes expressing gratitude for their service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.