Greater Latrobe School District elementary students in second through fifth grade from all three elementary schools within the district were invited to participate in a summer STEMtacular Makeathon event at Latrobe Elementary School from June 15-17 and through June 21-24.
Each grade level was challenged with designing and building specific projects that incorporated several fundamental skills of STEM education, including critical thinking, collaboration and creativity.
More than 60 students participated in the two-week event, which was led by K-6 STEM teacher Sherry Durigon and literacy coordinator Dr. Teresa Vasinko, along with several elementary school teachers from each of the three elementary schools — Baggaley, Mountain View and Latrobe.
Each grade level was tasked with completing a different challenge.
• Second-graders designed and built working prosthetics for animals in need. They used several different types of materials, including Polly Plastics Moldable Plastics, moldable clay, cardboard, glue, tape, sponges and other materials that would provide structure, function and comfort for the animals’ prosthetics.
• Third-graders created a variety of different types of video games using Google’s CS First Software Program and incorporated several coding concepts to create the games. Game designs included a racing game, a maze game, an escape game, a quest game and a cave surfing game, among others. Each game was playable and had to meet several criteria and constraints.
• Fourth-graders designed and built mini golf courses that were Latrobe-themed and incorporated at least two obstacles, with one being a moving part. Students created the moving parts using Little Bits toolkits, which are electronic building blocks that snap together to create motion, light or sound.
• Fifth-graders designed, built and coded an interactive robotic animal to be displayed in a Robotic Petting Zoo. The robotic animals had to resemble real life animals in both appearance and behavior. Students used Hummingbird Robotic kits and the Birdblox iPad app to create sensor activated motion, sounds and illuminated eyes for each animal.
After project completion, each team of students presented their final projects in a virtual open house format for families to view. Students reflected on their successes and trials during the testing, modifying and retesting phases of the engineering design process. Students not only had fun creating their projects, but further developed skills such as critical thinking, teamwork, communication and perseverance.
STEM K-6 teacher Durigon added, “STEM is an important part of our students’ education. It provides opportunities for students to collaborate with each other, to strengthen critical thinking skills, to use ingenuity and creativity, and to build resilience as they apply knowledge and skills to create unique solutions to problems that are relevant to today’s world.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.