GL's Rock named 2020 Charles U. Findley Scholarship winner

Greater Latrobe senior football player A.J. Rock was recently awarded the Coach Charles U. Findley Football Scholarship from the Greater Latrobe Partners in Education Foundation (GLPIEF).
The annual scholarship recognizes a senior Greater Latrobe Wildcat Football player who has strong beliefs in hard work, dedication to task and unity of purpose. Rock will be attending the U.S. Military Academy Preparatory School at West Point, New York. The school provides a one-year opportunity for a carefully selected group of soldiers and civilians that prepares them for success as cadets at the U.S. Military Academy.
A dedicated Scholarship Committee comprised of Greater Latrobe School District alumni football players of the Latrobe Wildcat Football Alumni Association (LWFAA) has initiated this Wildcat football scholarship by establishing the Charles U. Findley Endowed Fund within GLPIEF.
The scholarship is named after Charles U. Findley, who served as a Greater Latrobe coach, teacher and administrator. From 1957 to 1968, Findley led the Wildcats to Foothills Conference Championships in 1959, ‘60, ‘65 and ‘68, with the 1968 team winning the WPIAL championship.
The scholarship honors Findley and “his ability to inspire students and players as to the importance of excellence in academics, scholarship, athletics, sportsmanship, team play and character.”
Since November 2017, the scholarship committee has raised funds to permanently endow the Coach Findley Scholarship. In 2018, they hosted a Kick Off fundraising dinner to recognize the 50th anniversary of the 1968 WPIAL championship team with a keynote address provided by Coach Richard Donati. In 2019, the Kick Off dinner recognized the 1959 and ‘60 Foothills Conference championship teams with a keynote address given by Dr. Francis Harvey ‘61.
Because of the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the scholarship committee has canceled the 2020 Kick Off dinner scheduled for Oct. 3 and plans to host the event in the fall 2021. The rescheduled dinner will recognize the 1965 Foothills Conference team with coaches Richard Donati and Robert Brewer to serve as special guest speakers.
To learn more about the Coach Charles U. Findley Scholarship, email office@glpief.org. The Latrobe Wildcat Football Alumni Association plans to host its annual Alumni and Friends Golf Outing on Aug. 15 at Glengarry Golf Links in Unity Township. For more details about the event, email david.bulebosh@glsd.us.
