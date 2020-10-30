The Greater Latrobe Junior High School student council celebrated Red Ribbon Week with a spirit week entitled "Be Happy, Be Brave, Be Drug Free" from Oct. 26-30.
The student body planned to wear red wristbands provided by student council and had a theme each day of the week.
This year’s theme, the school noted, "helps to encourage students to live healthy, happy, drug-free lives. Students are reminded that they are empowered with shaping the communities around us through positivity, bravery and strength."
