GL student earns Bernie Matthews scholarship

The Bernie Matthews Opportunity Foundation announced that Greater Latrobe Senior High School student Robert Lauffer was recently awarded the foundation’s 2020 college scholarship in the amount of $4,000 ($1,000 a year for four years).
Lauffer served as manager of the Greater Latrobe varsity boys’ basketball team for two years. He will enroll this fall at Robert Morris University, where he will serve as one of the managers for the men’s basketball team.
He is the fourth recipient of the Bernie Matthews Opportunity Foundation scholarship, bringing the total college scholarships awarded to date to $16,000.
The foundation said scholarship assists students who have “demonstrated integrity, perseverance in overcoming adversity or other difficult life circumstances, strength of character, financial need, a good academic record, commitment to pursue a college education and a desire to contribute to society.
“Robert exemplifies all of these characteristics and we are proud to recognize his hard work with this scholarship.”
For more information about the foundation — which honors the memory and legacy of former longtime St. Vincent College basketball coach Bernie Matthews — visit the foundation's website.
