Greater Latrobe Partners in Education Foundation (GLPIEF) board members Kelly Bisiginani, Maria Graziano-Bickerstaff and Jessica Urbanik recently presented $14,250 in teacher grants to Greater Latrobe School District faculty and staff.
The following staff received Celebrate Innovation Grants to support classroom projects:
Mike Griffiths for Tower Gardens to enhance the science lab at Latrobe Elementary School. Tower Gardens are an LED lit tower that allows students to experience plant growing year-round.
Diana Lammert for LEGO WeDo robotics for all three elementary school Library/Media Centers. LEGO WeDo robotics allows collaboration with curriculums of regular education teachers.
Ken Khalouf for a TV shield to protect a television that is mounted in the Baggaley Elementary School gymnasium.
Amy Showalter for starting a student store and snack cart for teachers run by the students in the Life Skills classes at Latrobe Elementary School.
Tom Pratt for Blu-ray players to upgrade the audio-video equipment in the Senior High Social Studies Department.
Joshua Jordan to begin a library of resources that would include supplies for the adaptation of existing instruments to allow for achievement by students with disabilities or special needs.
Sherry Durigon for the Project Lead the Way engineering module for the STEM labs for all three elementary schools.
Michele Butler and Courtney Coss for a Cricut Maker which will enable the collaboration of the Senior High Fabric Arts and Principles of Marketing classes to make company T-shirts to be used by Marketing Students when they pitch their companies at Inventionland.
Leah Piper for Osmo Educational games for the autistic support classrooms at Baggaley Elementary School and Mountain View Elementary School.
Deann Shine for flexible seating for her sixth grade classroom at Baggaley Elementary School.
Milissa McLain for flexible seating for her third grade classroom at Baggaley Elementary School.
The following staff received educator grants from the Dr. & Mrs. William D. Stavisky Fund:
Teresa Vasinko for the 2021 STEMtacular Makeathon summer program which enables students to experience, enjoy, and appreciate the relevance of an integrated approach to STEM learning.
Mollie Stein for a Tactile Activity Wall for the Latrobe Elementary School Sensory room.
Kimberly Mamaril for a VEX IQ Super Kit for the Makerspace in the Senior High School library. The kit will extend the possibilities of robotics education and exploration at the Senior High.
Marian Ferlin for the EGG-CITEMENT chick incubating and hatching project at Latrobe Elementary School.
