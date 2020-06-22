GL grad earns master's degree from William Paterson University

Lauren Elizabeth Johnson, a 2014 graduate of Greater Latrobe Senior High School and 2018 West Virginia University alumna, graduated May 19, 2020, from William Paterson University in Wayne, New Jersey.
Johnson received her Master of Science in Communication Disorders and will begin her career as a speech-language pathologist this fall. She is the daughter of Scott and Sheree Johnson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.