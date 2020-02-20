Talk to a scientist who mummified a real human, make your own miniature mummy to take home, explore the history and science of mummification, and more at Carnegie Science Center’s Mummy Mania Weekend, slated for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 22–23.
As Pittsburgh’s most-visited museum enters the last leg of Mummies of the World: The Exhibition’s Pittsburgh engagement, guests are invited to enjoy mummy-inspired activities and demonstrations throughout the Science Center during this special weekend, plus guest experts will offer insights and answer visitor questions inside the exhibition gallery.
Mummies of the World, “the largest exhibition of mummies and related artifacts ever assembled, presents an intriguing collection of 40 naturally and intentionally preserved mummies and 85 important artifacts from all over the world, including Europe, South America, and Ancient Egypt.”
During Mummy Mania Weekend, visitors to Mummies of the World will have the chance to meet and talk to Ronn Wade, one of the scientists who mummified MUMAB – a real human mummy featured in the exhibition. MUMAB is the first authentic replication of the Egyptian mummification process done on a decedent body in 2,800 years, which took place in 1994 using the same tools and methods as described on ancient Egyptian papyrus. Wade was part of the two-man team that mummified MUMAB. Cal U’s Dr. Cassandra Kuba, an expert in anthropology, will also be on-site with students on Sunday, Feb. 23, to chat with visitors about mummification.
Other Mummy Mania activities in the Science Center will include:
• Make-and-Take Mummy: Using craft sticks and other supplies, make your own mummy to take home.
• Mummy Match Game: See if you can match the mummy to the environment in which it was found.
• Pharaoh’s Phrog: Explore the history, science, and processes behind mummification at this live demonstration show in the Works Theater. This show includes the partial dissection of a preserved laboratory frog.
• Mummy Photo Booth: Snap mummy-inspired photos at a green-screen photo booth!
Mummies of the World tickets may be purchased alone or combined with Science Center general admission for a discounted price. Visit CarnegieScienceCenter.org for details.
For more information, contact manager of marketing, public relations and social media Nicole Chynoweth at ChynowethN@CarnegieScienceCenter.org or 412-237-1537.
Carnegie Science Center is dedicated to inspiring learning and curiosity by connecting science and technology with everyday life. By making science both relevant and fun, the Science Center’s goal is to increase science literacy in the region and motivate young people to seek careers in science and technology.
Carnegie Science Center welcomes all visitors. Staffers work to assist visitors with disabilities in obtaining reasonable and appropriate accommodations, and in supporting equal access to services, programs, and activities. They welcome visitors in wheelchairs on the deck of our USS Requin (SS 481) submarine. Below-deck visits require full mobility.
Hearing assistance devices are available for The Rangos Giant Cinema. Ask when you buy your ticket.
Requests for accommodations should be made at least two weeks prior to your visit. For specific questions about wheelchairs, strollers or other programmatic or equipment needs, see the ticket counter located on the first floor of the main building or contact the operations department at 412-237-1641 or info@carnegiesciencecenter.org.
Established in 1895 by Andrew Carnegie, Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh is a collection of four distinctive museums: Carnegie Museum of Art, Carnegie Museum of Natural History, Carnegie Science Center, and The Andy Warhol Museum. In 2017, the museums reached more than 1.4 million people through exhibitions, educational programs, outreach activities, and special events.
