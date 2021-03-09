Greensburg Central Catholic Junior-Senior High School has announced two Distinguished Centurions for 2021. Thomas Appleby of Greensburg, GCC Class of 1976, is the Distinguished Centurion for Service and Dr. Heather (Heinrichs) Walker, also of Greensburg, GCC Class of 1991, has been named the Distinguished Centurion for Achievement.
The Distinguished Centurion Awards honor individuals that have made significant contributions to their community, workplace or Greensburg Central Catholic and provide a positive model for GCC students today. The awards serve to bring honor to the school community and advance the mission of the school.
After graduating from Greensburg Central Catholic, Tom Appleby went to Waynesburg University, where he played on the baseball team. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Geology. Appleby worked as a petroleum geologist, focusing his career on the exploration and development of oil and natural gas reserves. He is a professional geologist in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and is a Certified Petroleum Geologist through the American Association of Petroleum Geologists. He currently runs his own company, Discovery Natural Resources LLC.
In addition to his professional career, Appleby has given back to his alma mater through his love of baseball. He spent several years as the head girls’ softball coach and is currently the head baseball coach for the Centurions. In these roles, Appleby has had the opportunity to participate in educating high school athletes.
Tom and his wife, Mary Beth (GCC Class of 1978), have four children, three of whom are GCC graduates, and their youngest is a current Centurion.
Dr. Heather Walker attended the University of Pittsburgh where she earned a Bachelor of Liberal Arts in Science, Medicine and Health Care and continued on to earn her medical degree.
Following her residency in emergency medicine, Dr. Walker joined Westmoreland Emergency Medicine Specialists in Greensburg and now serves as assistant director of the emergency department at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital in Greensburg. In addition, she is the Excela Health and Mutual Aid Ambulance Medical Director and a Fellow of the American College of Emergency Physicians.
In 2020, Dr. Walker was elected as president of the Excela Health Medical Staff and is a member of Excela Health Board of Trustees.
Dr. Walker has also found time to give back to her high school and the community by being a guest lecturer in the medical perspectives class offered at Greensburg Central Catholic. In addition, she serves as the West Point Little League safety director.
Heather lives in Greensburg with her husband, Brad, and their son, Sean, a current GCC student.
Both Mr. Appleby and Dr. Walker will receive their Distinguished Centurion Award at Greensburg Central Catholic’s annual Auction/Distinguished Centurion Awards, UnMasked: One Night – One Cause, a virtual event scheduled 7 p.m. March 18. Registration is free and can be completed by calling the GCC Advancement Office at 724-834-0310, ext. 4201 or going online to www.bidpal.net/unmasked.
