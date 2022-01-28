Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra Thursday announced the recent finalizing of a merger of the Friday Evening Music Club into the WSO. Both organizations are based in Greensburg and the mission of FEMC will complement existing WSO operations.
“Our organizations saw an opportunity to join forces and expand our outreach bringing both educational and performance experiences to the Westmoreland region,” said Endicott Reindl, WSO executive director. “We plan on expanding programs to compliment the WSO’s concert season and music education programming.”
Founded in 1969, the WSO performs a concert series at the Palace Theatre as well as a Holiday Pops concert, “The Nutcracker” and outdoor summer concerts. The WSO Academy of Music provides music education for all ages and a Young Artists Competition.
The Friday Evening Music Club was founded in 1946 and presents a monthly recital series, a salon series, and awards a yearly music scholarship to an area high school senior who will continue studies in the field of music. Many members of the FEMC were an integral part of the founding of the WSO as their goal was to expand the mission of the club.
The FEMC was a musical nonprofit association, and two board members will be joining the WSO board, including Christopher Bartley, who was named vice president and head of the transition committee, and Beverly Hritz. “We welcome Chris and Beverly to the board and look forward to their contributions and many years of music-making. Together, we can provide expanded programs and reach even more people in our neighborhoods,” said Bill Friedlander, WSO board president. The executive director and the WSO staff will take over the administrative functions of the FEMC. The WSO offices remain in Greenburg.
“I am grateful for the chance to serve the WSO board and excited for this next chapter in providing music opportunity and fellowship for this community. I’m glad to see these two organizations reunite. In each other, we hope for support, stability, and the strength, to not only maintain what we are now but to grow,” said Bartley.
The Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra began in 1969 when a group of community leaders and musicians assembled an orchestra for several concerts at a local high school. Now, 53 years later, the WSO brings world-class soloists to the concert stage. Under the artistic direction of Daniel Meyer, the WSO presents four classical concerts and one holiday pops, all at the Palace Theatre in downtown Greensburg. The WSO’s Academy of Music provides educational programs, including the Young People’s Concert, Summer Philharmonic, Youth Orchestras, and private lessons.
Visit www.westmorelandsymphony.org or call 724-837-1850.
