The Friday Evening Music Club of the Greensburg area announced its February recital will be held Friday, Feb. 28, at the First United Methodist Church of Greensburg, 15 E. Second St.
This 7:30 p.m. recital features “organ solos as well as very interesting and unusual instrumental music,” according to the club.
The organists to be heard on Feb. 28 include FEMC members Sylvia Andrae, who will perform two movements from The Balboa Park Organ Suite by Michael Burkhardt, the first based on a Korean hymn and the Korean folksong “Airirang,” and the second based on the famous Shaker melody “Simple Gifts,” and Colleen Lissy, who will play Bach’s Fantasia in G Minor, BWV 542 and two movements of Alexandre Guilmant’s Sonata No. 3 in C Minor, Op. 56.
Organist and music director at First United Methodist Church Ruth Hughes and FEMC member James Caffrey Jr., clarinet, will perform music by Guilmant, along with pieces by Cesar Franck, Louis Vierne and Gaston Dethier.
Club members Linda Urbani and Michele Boulet will present a Boismortier flute and violin duet on alto flutes.
Performing an eight-movement suite by composer Jacques Paisible is “Trio di Quattro,” which includes FEMC member Sam Mraz, viola da gamba, and Pittsburgh early music specialists Karen Parsons, baroque flute; Joanna Schultz, alto recorder, and Annie Valdes, harpsichord.
Admission is free to club members and voluntary donations are accepted from nonmembers at the door.
All are invited to a reception following the recital.
Questions? Call Boulet at 724-837-5474 or visit fridayeveningmusicclub.org
