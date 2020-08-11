Carnegie Performing Arts Center will host a Free Open House on Sunday, August 23, at its new studio located at 500 Chestnut St. in Carnegie. The arts center was invited to used the first floor of the Ahavath Achim Congregation after spending many years at the Masonic Hall in Carnegie.
The public is invited to see the new dance space and children can try sample classes for the upcoming fall semester. Free Sample dance class will be offered from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for children age 3 and up. Sample dance classes will include pre-dance and ballet classes, hip-hop for ages 3 to 9 and ballet, jazz and lyrical for ages 10 and up.
There will also be children’s crafts as well as giveaways. Past performance costumes will be on display and a chance to see pointe shoes up-close, meet some of the CPAC dancers and more. There are three dance studios with new flooring plus a music studio for piano lessons, children and teenage acting and musical theater.
Registration for the fall semester will be held the following from 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 24-26. While RSVP is not required, those interested may call or email in advance to receive a fall brochure.
New this year will be a dance competition class offered for students of the school, ages 7 to 18. Team Forte director, Melissa Moore, who has led the competition team to numerous gold and platinum awards, will teach the class. The class will be held on Wednesdays during the school year with competitions held in April and May. Participants must be students currently taking dance classes at the Carnegie Performing Arts Center.
The center also offers a full schedule of dance classes including ballet, tap, jazz, lyrical, hip-hop, modern, acting, musical theater and piano lessons. There are also opportunities for children to participate in five full productions: Treasure Island in September, the ballet the Nutcracker in December, the ballet the Little Mermaid in March, the play Snow White in April and the school Recital in June. Each will be held at the Andrew Carnegie Music Hall in Carnegie.
For updates on the open house event and a list of classes, visit www.CarnegiePerformingArtsCenter.com or the Carnegie Performing Arts Center Facebook page. Messages can be left at the studio 412-279-8887 or at info@carnegieperformingartscenter.com.
