At three area events, homeowners and small business owners in Westmoreland County will receive free information about rooftop solar and the Westmoreland County Solar Co-op.
Events will be held throughout the county, including during the 2020 Pennsylvania Solar Congress in Blairsville. Solar United Neighbors will host these free events in partnership with Promote PT, Sierra Club Ready For 100, and Voice of Westmoreland.
The Westmoreland County Solar Co-op provides members a method of purchasing solar panels and navigating the installment process with a group, offering installer-neutral advice and a bulk purchase discount.
“The Westmoreland County solar co-op will enable more homeowners and business owners to join the growing community of Pennsylvanians saving money by harnessing solar power,” said Henry McKay, Pennsylvania Program director for Solar United Neighbors. The co-op has 18 members so far. McKay said it must reach 30 members before it can begin selecting a solar installer. “From our experience in Pennsylvania and other states, the larger the co-op, the better the deal its members will receive from solar installers,” said McKay. “So bring along your friends and neighbors to one of our upcoming info sessions!”
Information session attendees will learn about how a solar installation works, how it reduces electricity bills, and how much it costs. “Many people don’t know that Pennsylvania is a great state for solar,” said McKay. “Not only does state law require utilities to buy back your excess solar energy at a fair price, but solar panels raise the value of your home here more than almost any other state in the country. It’s really a fantastic investment.”
The solar co-op is free to join and joining is not a commitment to purchase panels. Once the group is large enough, Solar United Neighbors will help the co-op solicit competitive bids from area solar installers. Co-op members will select a single company to complete all of the installations. They will then have the option to purchase panels individually based on the installer’s group rate.
Information sessions are scheduled for:
• Monday, Jan. 27, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., in the Conference Center at St. Vincent College, Fred M. Rogers Center, Room 1A, Fraser Purchase Road, Unity Township.
• Saturday, Feb. 15, at a time to be announced, Chestnut Ridge Golf Resort & Conference Center, 132 Pine Ridge Road, Blairsville.
• Saturday, Feb. 29, from noon to 1:30 p.m., Lilja’s Premiere Pizza, 6413, 4475 Route 136, Greensburg (Hempfield Township).
To register for one of the free information sessions, Westmoreland County homeowners should visit the co-op web page.
Solar United Neighbors supports solar co-ops across the country. These co-ops are a part of the organization’s mission to create a new energy system with rooftop solar as the cornerstone.
Solar United Neighbors holds events and education programs to help people become informed solar consumers, maximize the value of their solar investment and advocate for fair solar policies. Those interested in supporting the organizations’ work and becoming a member can do so at their website. www.solarunitedneighbors.org.
