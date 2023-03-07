Fox 8 announces launch of news magazine show

JOHNSTOWN — FOX 8 has announced the launching of Fox 8 News Now, a half-hour news and lifestyle show that will feature local stories that matter to viewers and highlight events and positive happenings in west-central Pennsylvania.
“Fox 8 News Now will complete our 10:35 p.m. programming on FOX 8, following FOX 8 News at Ten Monday through Thursday,” said station manager Jim Pastore. “It will complement our local sports show, The Zone with Referee Rich, that airs Friday nights at 10:35 p.m.”
Fox 8 News Now will also air on FOX 8 at noon Monday through Thursday, with The Zone airing on Fridays in the time slot, offering “a refreshing alternative to hard news at noon.”
Pastore said each episode of Fox 8 News Now will provide viewers with “an inside look of local happenings, businesses, and people around the Alleghenies with popular, local personality KC O’Day serving as the host.”
“We are extremely excited to have KC O’Day back as the host of Fox 8 News Now,” Pastore enthused. “She’s one of the most recognizable personalities in central Pennsylvania.”
Fox 8 News Now will be produced and edited by Tom Concannon. The show will debut with four episodes featuring the station’s Uncork the Alleghenies event, now in its 12th year, in early March before becoming a regular in the FOX 8 programming on March 27.
“I’m so excited to help showcase our local talent, civic organizations and businesses,” said O’Day. “We live in a gem of a community, with so much diversity and creativity! I’m proud to say this is my home, I grew up here. And the opportunity to share people’s stories and experiences on FOX 8 News Now is a dream come true!”
Cunningham Broadcasting Corp.’s WWCP FOX 8 is the FOX affiliate serving the Johnstown/Altoona/State College area. Segments from the show will be available on the station’s website at fox8tv.com.
