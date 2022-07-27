Four Benedictines profess solemn vows

Four Benedictines professed solemn vows, or vows for life, on Monday, July 11, three in Latrobe and one in Taiwan.
ANDREW (DONGHA) KIM, OSB
Brother Andrew Kim, OSB, came to St. Vincent Archabbey in 2017 as a novice and made his simple vows on July 10, 2018. Following simple vows he began studies at St. Vincent Seminary in the Master of Arts program, while working as an assistant in the summer retreat program, helping at the St. Vincent Gristmill and Basilica Gift Shop, assisting in the sacristy and helping the campus landscaping coordinator. A native of Seoul, Korea, he is the son of Ji Hyun and Heong Suk Kim. He has one sibling, Kyeong Ha Kim.
He attended Tiong-Jin Elementary School and graduated in 2004 from Shin-Sung High School. He earned a Master of Theology degree from Suwon Catholic University in 2012. Brother Andrew has also served at Wimmer Priory in Taipei.
XAVIER O’MARA, OSB
Brother Xavier O’Mara, OSB, has been at St. Vincent for much longer than his time in the novitiate and the junior, as he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in history from St. Vincent College in 2008, then worked in the St. Vincent College Office of Admission prior to his call to monastic life. Known as Timothy O’Mara then, he is the son of Barbara Helen O’Mara of Northborough, Massachusetts, and the late John Cornelius O’Mara. His brothers are John O’Mara of Zurich, Switzerland, and Michael O’Mara of Boston. Brother Xavier is a 2004 graduate of St. John’s High School.
He entered the monastic community of St. Vincent Archabbey as a novice in 2018 and made first profession of monastic vows on July 10, 2019. Following his simple vows he has worked in the archives and as assistant to the dean of admission. He has also served as a contributing photographer to the Archabbey, Seminary and College social media platforms. He began studies at St. Vincent Seminary in the fall of 2019.
ANGELO LICHTENSTEIN, OSB
Brother Angelo (Kurt) Lichtenstein, OSB, is becoming known as “an excellent baker within the monastic community” and, with the advent of bake sales for the Gristmill, externally as well. In his life before the monastery he went to The Citadel, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in physics in 2012. Born in Sandyston, New Jersey, he is the son of Gary Lichtenstein and Maria Alampi of Sandyston, New Jersey. His sister is Emily Lichtenstein of Newton, New Jersey. He is a 2008 graduate of Kittatinny Regional High School in Newton.
He entered the monastic community of St. Vincent Archabbey in 2018 and professed simple vows on July 10, 2019. His service includes assistant organist and assistant in the monastery music office as well as baker and student at St. Vincent Seminary. In May of 2021 he received a Master of Arts degree in Catholic philosophical studies from the seminary, summa cum laude, and continues studies toward the Master of Divinity degree.
GREGORY VISCA, OSB
Brother Gregory Visca, OSB, is a native Ohioan, but his family moved to Florida when he was 6. That family includes his parents, Michael and Victoria Visca of Valrico, Florida, and a sister, Brittany McMeans of Spring Hill, Tennessee. He graduated from Bloomingdale High School in 2007 and experienced the call to priesthood in eighth grade. That call has led him to the Diocese of St. Petersburg, St. John Vianney College Seminary, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree, St. Vincent de Paul Regional Seminary, and eventually to St. Vincent Archabbey.
Entering the monastic community as a novice in 2018, he made first vows on July 10, 2019. He has served as a sacristan and assistant master of ceremonies, assistant to the director of vocations, assistant manager of the Basilica Gift Shop, and theology teacher at Benedictine Military School in Savannah, Georgia.
Prior to coming to St. Vincent Brother Gregory was a pro-life and chastity missionary for an organization called Generation Life, which was where he first encountered monks of St. Vincent Archabbey, and he eventually discerned the call to religious life.
