Former Diocese of Greensburg bishop to speak at 175th SVC seminary commencement

Most Rev. Edward C. Malesic, former bishop of the Diocese of Greensburg, and now Bishop of Cleveland, will address the graduates at the 175th annual commencement of Saint Vincent Seminary and receive an honorary doctorate at 5 p.m. Friday, May 21, at a vespers service in the Archabbey Basilica.
Bishop Malesic had been scheduled to speak and receive the degree in 2020; however, the ceremony was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Pope Francis appointed Bishop Malesic to be the fifth Bishop of Greensburg on April 24, 2015. Bishop Malesic was ordained and installed as bishop of Greensburg on July 13 at Blessed Sacrament Cathedral.
Bishop Malesic was appointed by Pope Francis as the twelfth Bishop of Cleveland on July 16, 2020, and installed on Sept. 14, 2020.
Bishop Malesic is a 1978 graduate of Central Dauphin East High School, Harrisburg, and attended Lebanon Valley College in Annville as a biology major for three years prior to entering the seminary. In 1981 he was accepted into the seminary program at the Pontifical College Josephinum in Columbus, Ohio, where he received a bachelor of arts degree in philosophy in 1983. He continued his theological studies at the Josephinum and was awarded a master of divinity degree in 1987.
Bishop William H. Keeler, then the bishop of Harrisburg, ordained him to the diaconate on May 24, 1986, and to the priesthood on May 30, 1987, at St. Patrick Cathedral in Harrisburg.
While assigned as a priest in the Diocese of Harrisburg, Bishop Malesic served on the a number of boards, committees and organizations.
On June 29, 2017, Bishop Malesic released his first pastoral letter, “A Pastoral Letter on the Drug Abuse Crisis: From Death and Despair to Life and Hope,” in response to the opioid epidemic in the region. In it, he called on the people of the diocese to take action against the opioid scourge and outlined diocesan and parish efforts focused on prayer, education and cooperative actions with social service agencies already engaged in the fight against addiction.
