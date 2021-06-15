Westmoreland Woodlands Improvement Association will host a talk 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 17, at the pavilion outside the J. Roy Houston Conservation Center (the Westmoreland Conservation District barn behind the Donohoe Center) at 218 Donohoe Road east of Greensburg.
The talk is open to the public. It is free to WWIA members and students with a current student ID; it costs $5 for all others. Call Sandy at WCD (724-837-5271) no later than Tuesday, June 15, to register.
Due to COVID precautions there will be no social period before the event. The organizers “hope to return to the social half-hour in the fall.”
Speaker is Michael Doucette, who recently moved to the area as a service forester for the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Bureau of Forestry. He will discuss “Managing Spotted Lanternfly on Your Woodlands.”
The invasive spotted lanternfly has made its way out to our lands, and Westmoreland County is now SLF quarantined.
This bug can be very destructive and have numerous effects. Learn what steps you can take to mitigate this pest and what steps to take to avoid the unintended spread of it. This program will entail the removal of their preferred host, the use of insecticides and the use of circle traps.
Doucette will cover the basics of spotted lanternfly and then discuss ways to manage it, including mixing and applying pesticide. He will demonstrate on a standing tree of heaven both the foliar and hack-and-squirt treatment.
Doucette is a graduate of the State University of New York College of Environmental Science and Forestry majoring in forest resources management and the SUNY ESF Ranger School majoring in forest technology. His past work experience includes the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture and NYS Department of Environmental Conservation.
WWIA’s mission is to “encourage good management of woodlands for aesthetics, timber, water quality and control, wildlife habitat, plant propagation, and recreation.” The group hopes to hold a field trip this summer and resume regular programs in the fall. Check westmorelandwoodlands.org for the latest information about program times and places.
