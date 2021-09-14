"Land Use in Colonial America" talk coinciding with Penn’s Woods exhibit will take place 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, in Westmoreland History Education Center at Historic Hanna’s Town, 809 Forbes Trail Road, Hempfield Township.
Program is free for WHS members and children 5 and under. Fees for non-members are $8 for adults, $6 for seniors and students through grade 12.
Pam Curtin, WHS education and interpretation manager, said Michael Doucette, service forester at Forbes State Forest, will present a program coinciding with the exhibit "Penn’s Woods: Plenty for the Use of Man." He will discuss how the forest was prior to European settlement, the uses of different types of wood, and how the land changed with a transition to farming. Following the indoor talk, attendees will take a guided tour of trees around Historic Hanna’s Town.
Westmoreland Historical Society’s latest exhibit highlights the regional history of woodworking and carpentry. While promoting his new colony, William Penn proclaimed the forests had "plenty for the use of man." From the Pennsylvania forests emerged building techniques, tools, trades and crafts that helped make Westmoreland County what it is today. Explore this history through historic woodworking tools, furnishings, photographs, documents, and stories across centuries. Learn more about the exhibit here: https://westmorelandhistory.org/penns-woods-plenty-for-the-use-of-man-exhibit/
Space for the program is "limited," and registration is required. Call 724-836-1800, ext. 210, to reserve your spot.
Historic Hanna's Town preserves and interprets the history of the first Westmoreland County seat of government, which hosted the first English courts west of the Allegheny Mountains, established in 1773. Hanna’s Town was home to frontier settlers, hosted travelers along the Forbes Road, and served as a recruitment center during the Revolutionary War. The historic site, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is collaboratively maintained by the Westmoreland Historical Society and Westmoreland County Parks and Recreation. As a county park, the grounds of Historic Hanna’s Town, which include walking paths, gardens and interpretive waysides, are accessible daily.
Keep up to date on activities and events on www.westmorelandhistory.org For more information about Historic Hanna’s Town and the Westmoreland Historical Society, call 724-836-1800.
