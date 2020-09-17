Because of coronavirus (COVID-19) precautions, the 21st annual Five Star Trail Poker Run will hold the last of three morning events on Saturday, Sept. 19. Participants are encouraged to bicycle, walk or jog “on your own” to support the Five Star and Westmoreland Heritage Trails.
Registration is $20 per person and includes an athletic performance T-shirt (if you have already participated in a previous event, registration is only $5). Pre-register by mailing a registration form available on the Westmoreland County Parks and Recreation website, or register the day of the event at the T-shirt booth, located at the Huff Avenue Access Area in South Greensburg each Poker Run Saturday from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. All proceeds benefit the maintenance and upkeep of the Five Star and Westmoreland Heritage Trails.
There will be no cards or scoring this year, event participants may start and finish where it is convenient for them. Door prizes will be drawn the week after each Poker Run Saturday. Winners will be notified by phone or email. Participants will have an additional chance to win a door prize for each Poker Run Saturday they sign up for!
Participants are encouraged to stop and take a photo or selfie to email to ljones@co.westmoreland.pa.us so it can be posted online as part of the 2020 Poker Run album.
For more details, call the Westmoreland County Parks and Recreation office at 724-830-3950 or visit www.co.westmoreland.pa.us/parks.
