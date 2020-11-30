Ferry/Moyer

The Logan Hotel Courtyard in Center City, Philadelphia, served as the alternative venue for the wedding of Kelly Moyer and Nicholas Ferry on June 13, 2020.
The Benjamin Franklin Parkway was the backdrop for the wedding photos.
The altered plans included the minister and immediate family. The moms provided intimate stories of the bride and groom growing up.
Tim and Nancy Moyer’s backyard in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania, was the reception location and the whole group played backyard games.
Nick and Kelly, in lieu of a Hawaii wedding trip, went backpacking and camping in the White Mountains of New Hampshire.
Kelly is the daughter of Tim and Nancy Moyer of Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania, and is a graduate of Plymouth-Whitemarsh High School and Penn State Smeal College of Business. She is a manager for Comcast in Philadelphia.
Nicholas is the son of Paul and Susan Ferry of Latrobe and is a graduate of Greater Latrobe Senior High School and Drexel University’s school of architecture. He is a registered architect and project manager for AECOM.
The new couple will make their home in the Philadelphia area.
