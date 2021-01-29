Farewell ceremony planned for Greensburg pastor

A farewell cerebration honoring the Rev. Donna MacArt Havrisko for her 18 years of service with Westminster Presbyterian Church will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, at the church, located at 1120 Harvey Ave., Greensburg.
The event will be “an opportunity to wish well and say goodbye in the most meaningful and safe way in this strange time. You may bring any farewell gifts or letters that you might want to give, but please do not expect to stay for any extended period of time. In the interest of keeping everyone safe and comfortable, we will encourage a receiving line format, and we would wish to prevent any gatherings of people.”
Pastor Donna has served the church since 2002. She graduated with a Masters in Divinity from Pittsburgh Theological Seminary and was ordained a Minister of the Word and Sacrament in 1994. She has served three congregations in Redstone Presbytery.
Havrisko has traveled to Sudan and South Sudan and has served as convener of the Sudan/South Sudan Mission Network for the PC(USA). She has visited ‘house churches’ in Ho Chi Minh City and Na Trang, Vietnam. She has participated in Presbyterian Disaster Assistance programs in the Gulf Coast and in regional areas of poverty.
On a local level, she serves on the Union Mission of Latrobe board of advisors and is active in Mission projects. With members of the church, Donna has traveled on spiritual pilgrimages to the Holy Land and Scotland and England. She participates in retreats at Ghost Ranch, New Mexico.
Rev. Havrisko has taught the Synod Horizons Bible Study for Presbyterian Women on the books of Jonah, Ruth, Psalms and the Gospels; and has been invited to teach the yearly Redstone Presbyterian Women Horizons Bible Study nine times. She will often share the morning scripture from memory. She likes to remind us that the Bible is the “cradle that holds Christ” — we appreciate the beauty and the workmanship of the cradle, but we don’t worship the cradle; we worship the One whom it holds.
Donna is a native of East Orange, New Jersey. She has lived in Westmoreland County for 31 years, and has two adult children who live in the area. On her day off, you will most likely find her at the stable with her horse, Noah, or out under a tree reading a murder mystery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.