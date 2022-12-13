Family House Inc., the region’s preferred lodging facility for patients and families who travel to Pittsburgh for medical care, recently announced it received a substantial gift from Howard Hanna Real Estate Services and the Hanna family.
Howard Hanna Real Estate Services and the Hanna family, including Family House co-founder and emeritus board member Howard “Hoddy” Hanna and his wife, Mary Anne, made their commitment to support Under One Roof: The Campaign for Family House.
“Family House holds a very special place in the hearts of everyone at Howard Hanna Real Estate Services,” said Helen Cestra, sales director, Howard Hanna Real Estate Services-Lawrenceville City Living Office, and Family House board member. “Since opening in 1983, Family House has provided an essential service to the Pittsburgh region’s healthcare community. We are proud to have been part of its founding. It’s been personally gratifying to witness the impact Family House has had on the community and the thousands of patients and families who stay there each year while receiving treatment at our world-class hospitals.”
“The comfort and care that Family House volunteers and staff provide for these very special visitors to our city are exemplary,” said Hoddy Hanna. “Howard Hanna Real Estate Services is always proud to partner with Family House, and we look forward to watching it continue to deliver its unique and critical mission in its great new location long into the future.”
Howard Hanna Real Estate Services’ latest gift to Family House supports the organization’s acquisition of the former Shadyside Courtyard by Marriott. After completing a nearly yearlong building renovation, Family House opened its “future and forever” home in July 2022, consolidating its three previous houses and administration office into a single location at 5308 Liberty Ave. in Pittsburgh. The new Family House features 121 guest rooms, an expansive kitchen with five cooking stations, spacious dining room, abundant communal gathering spaces both indoors and out, guest lounges on each floor, and a large family room where the Hanna family will be recognized.
“The generosity of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services, Hoddy, Mary Anne and the entire family is remarkable,” said Jennifer March, Family House executive director. “From years of leadership service on the board, to annual support for Family House’s major fundraising events polo and gala, to this latest gift in support of our Under One Roof capital campaign, Howard Hanna Real Estate Services is inextricably linked to this organization, and we couldn’t be more grateful or proud.”
“Howard Hanna Real Estate Services’ contributions over the past four decades have made it possible for Family House to truly serve as a ‘home away from home’ for those who must travel to Pittsburgh for medical care,” said G. Reynolds “Renny” Clark, Family House board chair. “On behalf of the Family House Board of Directors, our dedicated staff, and our outstanding corps of volunteers, I am thrilled and grateful to acknowledge this extraordinary gift from Howard Hanna Real Estate Services and the Hanna family.”
Since 1983, Family House has delivered on its commitment to provide a safe, comforting, and affordable place to stay for patients and their families who travel to Pittsburgh to receive critical, often life-sustaining medical treatment at any of the region’s hospitals. In its newly consolidated single location, Family House will further enhance its support of these patients and their caregivers by offering additional programs and amenities that positively impact the healing process.
“Consolidating Family House’s lodging and services under one roof has long been a dream of the board and leadership team,” said March. “Thanks to this incredible gift from Howard Hanna Real Estate Services and the support from our generous community of partners and friends, Family House can now look ahead with great anticipation to serving those who need us most in this beautiful new house for years to come.”
With the gift from Howard Hanna Real Estate Services and the Hanna family, Family House has secured commitments totaling nearly $13.7 million toward its $16 million goal for the Under One Roof campaign. Proceeds from that fundraising initiative, which was publicly announced in May 2022, are being used to help support the costs associated with purchasing and renovating the organization’s new facility.
Family House Inc. is a 501©(3) nonprofit charitable organization that provides “a special ‘home away from home’ for patients and their families who are in Pittsburgh seeking medical treatment. Governed by a community Board of Directors, Family House offers convenient, affordable housing at two locations in Pittsburgh’s Oakland and Shadyside neighborhoods. Family House’s home-like environment serves to reduce the emotional and financial stress for people facing a medical crisis in a city where they may be strangers.”
For more information about Family House, visit www.familyhouse.org.
