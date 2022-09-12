Family House awarded $500,000 grant from Phillips foundation

Family House Inc., the region’s preferred lodging facility for patients and families who travel to Pittsburgh for medical care, announced Thursday that it has received a $500,000 grant from Annapolis, Maryland-based Phillips Charitable Foundation Inc.
The grant was made to support the organization’s capital campaign, Under One Roof: The Campaign for Family House.
“What a thrill it was to learn of this extraordinary gift to Family House’s Under One Roof capital campaign,” said Jennifer March, Family House executive director. “All of us at Family House are immensely grateful to the Phillips trustees for recognizing the essential role Family House plays in Pittsburgh’s healthcare delivery system and for investing in the organization’s long-term sustainability.”
The Phillips Charitable Foundation was established in 2016 at the request of the late Howard W. Phillips Jr. Phillips left his entire estate to the foundation. Its mission is to support charitable organizations that provide “a genuine impact in the lives of others by solving problems and removing obstacles that lead to lasting solutions.”
“When we first learned about Family House, it was immediately evident that its mission aligned with Howard’s vision for the foundation,” said Eileen Gross, a longtime friend of Phillips who created the foundation and now serves as president and board chair. “When we toured the newly consolidated Family House during the organization’s grand opening gala in May, we had the opportunity to meet members of the board as well as staff, volunteers, and patients and caregivers who were Family House guests.
“Upon hearing so many of their stories and witnessing the care and commitment each of them contribute to its important mission, we knew that Family House perfectly matched Howard’s philanthropic intentions. That also is why our board agreed to make this gift the largest the foundation has ever awarded.”
Since 1983, Family House has delivered its mission to provide “a safe, comforting and affordable home away from home for patients and their families who travel to Pittsburgh hospitals for expert medical care.” After 39 years of operating multiple locations, Family House consolidated its operations into a single location at the site of the former Shadyside Courtyard by Marriott. After a yearlong renovation to transform the hotel into a house was complete, Family House opened the doors in July to its new 121-room facility. There, the organization will further enhance its support of patients and caregivers by offering additional amenities, such as lounges on each floor, a reflection room, a large upscale communal kitchen, and “numerous beautiful spaces both inside and out where guests can gather with family and new friends or to find solace and reflection.”
“Family House serves patients and their families and caregivers from all across the country and around the world,” added March. “We are humbled by the generosity of the Phillips Charitable Foundation and inspired by being selected as a beneficiary of its support, which further extends our circle of community partners far beyond the Pittsburgh region.”
The Under One Roof campaign is a $16 million capital fundraising initiative that was publicly announced in May. Proceeds are being used to help support the costs associated with purchasing and renovating Family House’s new facility. With the Phillips Charitable Foundation grant, Family House has secured commitments totaling nearly $13.1 million toward its $16 million goal.
Family House Inc. is a 501©(3) nonprofit charitable organization. Visit www.familyhouse.org.
