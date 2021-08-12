Aspiring scientists and messy explorers of all ages are invited to Carnegie Science Center on Sunday, Aug. 22, for MessFest.
Presented by PPG and sponsored by WISH 99.7, the fan-favorite family event features egg-drop challenges, bubble science, slime demonstrations, and other messy activities.
Free with general admission, visitors on Aug. 22 can extract DNA from strawberries, design their own squirt gun art, make slime in a bag, and learn about surface tension with huge bubbles. Typically held on New Year’s Day each year, hosting MessFest in the summer allows the Science Center to hold even bigger (and messier) events outside – from explosive reactions of the classic elephant toothpaste experiment to answering science trivia with a super science dunk tank game.
Activities will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. In addition to the messy activities, visitors can experience high-energy, grossly entertaining programs in the Science Center’s BodyStage, presented by Allegheny Health Network.
Admission to MessFest is included with a general admission ticket to the Science Center. Online timed ticket purchasing is "strongly encouraged for all visitors – including Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh members to ensure availability."
Carnegie Science Center, including The Rangos Giant Cinema, Highmark SportsWorks®, and USS Requin (SS 481) Submarine, is open daily through Labor Day (Sept. 6).
To prevent the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant in areas with substantial/high transmission, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention strongly recommends that every person — vaccinated and unvaccinated — wear a mask when inside public spaces. Carnegie Science Center staff members will be wearing masks, and the Science Center "strongly encourages all visitors age 2 and over to wear masks as well."
Carnegie Science Center is dedicated to inspiring learning and curiosity by connecting science and technology with everyday life. By making science both relevant and fun, the Science Center’s goal is to increase science literacy in the region and motivate young people to seek careers in science and technology. One of the four Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh, the Science Center is Pittsburgh’s premier science exploration destination, reaching more than 700,000 people annually through its hands-on exhibits, camps, classes, and off-site education programs.
Carnegie Science Center welcomes all visitors. Visitors in wheelchairs are welcome on the deck of the USS Requin (SS 481) submarine. Below-deck visits require full mobility. Hearing assistance devices are available for The Rangos Giant Cinema. Please ask when you buy your ticket.
For specific questions about wheelchairs, strollers or other programmatic or equipment needs, see the ticket counter located on the first floor of the main building or contact the operations department at 412-237-1641 or info@carnegiesciencecenter.org.
