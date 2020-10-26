Faith Forward/Angel Arms, 338 Main St., Latrobe, will hold a roundtable discussion on coronavirus (COVID-19) at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27. It will also be available live on Facebook.
The discussion, the organization, said will focus on “how the anguish and isolation caused by COVID-19 have impacted mental health and addiction issues. The event will also offer support to those who are struggling.”
Faith Forward/Angel Arms is currently accepting clients, virtually or in person.
For more information or assistance, call 724-539-7900 or email faithforwardpa@gmail.com.
