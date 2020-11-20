Fairfield Twp. couple celebrates 50th

Thomas and Deborah (Hoover) Klym of Fairfield Township celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. They were married in Johnstown in 1970.
Tom served with the U.S. Army in Vietnam in 1969-70 and he is retired from Florence Mining Co and Timken Steel. Debbie is a graduate of Cambria Rowe Business College. They also owned and operated the Woodworkers Shop in Ligonier.
They are the parents of Heidi (John) Speidel and have one granddaughter, Audrianne Speidel. They are celebrating with a private family dinner and they would like to thanks the U.S. Army USO.
