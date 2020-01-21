Hempfield Township
Founded: 1773
Origin: Many people often wonder where Hempfield Township got its name and how it originated. Hempfield’s early settlers were Germans from southeastern Pennsylvania.
The name “Hempfield” was taken from Hempfield Township in Lancaster County, which was formed in 1729 as an English place name. Hempfield Township in Lancaster County derived its name from the production of hemp.
In 1818 Lancaster County divided Hempfield Township into East and West Hempfield.
The settlers from Lancaster County that came to this area gave the same name to the Westmoreland County township where some of the early settlers had resided.
Agriculture was the base for the settlers in the early days. The township was known for the stills and distilleries where farmers refined the substantial grain output.
Hempfield Township is one of the original six townships created as part of Bedford County in 1771.
On April 6, 1773, it became part of the formation of Westmoreland County. Hempfield holds the honor of being the oldest local municipality in western Pennsylvania.
Population:
43,241 (2010 census)
Land size: 90 square miles
ZIP Codes:
15610, 15616, 15617, 15619, 15624, 15625, 15633, 15601, 15634, 15635, 15637, 15639, 15642, 15644, 15650, 15662, 15663, 15665, 15672, 15675, 15679, 15697
County: Westmoreland
Police: State police at Greensburg, 724-832-3288
Fire: Adamsburg, Bovard, Carbon, Fort Allen, Grapeville, Hannastown, Hempfield No. 2, High Park, Luxor, Midway/St. Clair, North Hempfield, West PointHempfield Fire Department, 724-834-7232
Ambulance: Rescue No. 14 EMS 724-523-5609, Mutual Aid 724-837-6134, Jeannette EMS 724-523-5503
Sewage:
Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County 724- 755-5800, 1-800-442-6829Hempfield Township Municipal Authority 724-834-0911
Water: Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County 724- 755-5800, 1-800-442-6829
Electric: West Penn Power 1-800-686-0021
Natural gas: Peoples 1-800-764-0111, Columbia 1-888-460-4332
Municipal building:
Hempfield Twp. Supervisors, 1132 Woodward Drive Suite A, Greensburg, 15601, 724-834-7232, fax 724-834-5510
Website:
www.hempfieldtwp.com
Email:
info@hempfieldtwp.org
Chairman:
George Reese Ext. 115 greese@hempfieldtwp.org
Vice Chairman:
R. Douglas Weimer Ext. 118 dweimer@hempfieldtwp.org
Assistant Secretary:
Rob Ritson Ext. 116 rritson@hempfieldtwp.org
Treasurer:
Tom Logan Ext. 117 tlogan@hempfieldtwp.org
Supervisor:
John Silvis Ext. 114 jsilvis@hempfieldtwp.org
Township Manager/Secretary:
Jason M. Winters Ext. 124 jwinters@hempfieldtwp.org
Other officials:
Solicitor Scott Avolio 724-834-6040; Dan Schmitt, Gibson-Thomas Eng. 724-539-8562
Meeting times and site:
Monthly board meeting fourth Monday 7 p.m.; public caucus meeting Wednesday before fourth Monday 7 p.m., both in Supervisors’ Meeting Room
2020 Budget: $14,175,646
Property tax: 3 mills
1 mill equals: $500,000
Wage tax: 1 percent
Local services tax: $52
Median home value: $108,900
Library:
Greensburg Hempfield Area
School district:
Hempfield Area
City of Latrobe
Founded: 1854
Origin: The first explorer to cross the Allegheny mountains heading west, and to record his journey, was Christopher Gist (a surveyor for the Ohio Company of Virginia). About 250 years ago, Gist came over the scenic Chestnut Ridge into Loyalhanna (present-day Ligonier), following the waters into the area known today as Latrobe. In 1852, Oliver Barnes (a civil engineer for the Pennsylvania Railroad) laid out the plans for the community that was incorporated in 1854 as the Borough of Latrobe. Barnes named the town for his best friend and college classmate, Benjamin Latrobe, who was a civil engineer for the B&O Railroad, (his father, Benjamin Henry Latrobe, was the architect who rebuilt the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. after the War of 1812). Its location along the route of the Pennsylvania Railroad helped Latrobe develop into a significant industrial hub.
Population: 7949
Land Size: 2.2 square miles
ZIP Code: 15650
County: Westmoreland
Police: Chief John Sleasman, 724-537-5526
Fire: Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department, Chief John Brasile, 724- 537-8901; Hose House #1, 724- 537-2801, Hose House #2, Hose House #3-4, 724-537-2621, Hose House #5, 724-537-5881, Hose House #6, 724-537-2501
Ambulance: Mutual Aid Ambulance, 724-539-2225
Garbage: Allied Waste Services, 1-877-788-9400
Recycling: Latrobe recycles with orange and black recycling carts put out on curbs on regular trash collection days.
Sewage: Latrobe Municipal Water and Sewage Authority, 724- 537-2994
Water: Latrobe Municipal Authority, 724- 537-3378
Electric: West Penn Power 1-800-686-0021
Natural gas: Peoples, 1-800-764-0111
Cable: Comcast 1-800-COMCAST
Website: www.cityoflatrobe.com
Municipal building: Latrobe Municipal Building, 901 Jefferson St., Latrobe, PA 15650; fax 724- 537-4802
Mayor: Rosemarie “Rosie” Moff Wolford 724-539-8548, ext. 31
Secretary: Roxanne Shadron, 724- 539-8548, ext. 11, or rshadron@cityoflatrobe.com
Council members: deputy mayor Gerald Baldonieri Sr., Christine Weller, James Kelley, Ralph Jenko, Robert Forish, Eric Bartels
Other officials: City Manager John V. Antinori, 724-539-8548, ext. 17; public works director Scott Wajdic, 724-537-8974; code zoning officer Ann Powell, 724-537-3580
Meeting times and site: 6:30 p.m. second Monday of each month at the municipal building
2020 Budget: $5,947,435
Property tax: 21.5 mills
1 mil equals: $61,000
Wage tax: .90 percent
LST Tax: $52
Revitalization: Latrobe Community Revitalization Program, PO Box 920, 816 Ligonier St., Suite 307, Latrobe, PA 15650, executive director Jarod Trunzo, 724-805-0112. This Main Street program works to revitalize downtown, promote the town’s unique heritage, create opportunities for recreational and cultural development, preserve historical architecture, and strengthen economic development.
Median home value: $110,000
Library: Adams Memorial Library
School district: Greater Latrobe School District
Laurel Mountain
Founded: 1979
Origin: On May 27, 1843, Joseph Naugle purchased 283 acres of land located on the eastern edge of Laughlintown for $1,443.31. A portion of this plot is the present site of Laurel Mountain Borough. Homes were originally constructed as summer vacation cottages for Pittsburgh business and professional people. Because of a lack of road maintenance services, Laurel Mountain Park petitioned the Westmoreland County Court of Common Pleas to secede from Ligonier Township. The Borough of Laurel Mountain was incorporated Dec. 21, 1979, but did not begin operations until January of 1982, according to the Laughlintown Bicentennial: The Story of an American Town 1797-1997 booklet.
Population: 185
Land size: 0.14 square mile
ZIP Code: 15655
County: Westmoreland
Police: Chief John Berger, 724-238- 5105 Ligonier Valley Police Department
Fire: Ligonier Twp. #44, and Ligonier Borough #43, Chief Corey Blystone, 724-238- 2016, and Mutual Aid Ambulance: Ligonier Valley 911
Garbage: Waste Management 1-800-453-7625; McInchok Sanitation 724-238- 4537
Recycling: Optional
Sewage: Septic
Water: Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County, 724-755-5800
Electric: West Penn Power 1-800-686-0021
Natural gas: Peoples Gas 1-800-764-0111
Cable: Comcast 1-800-945-2288
Municipal building:
PO Box 266 Laughlintown 15655, 724- 396-3600
Mayor: Philip Light
Secretary:
Robin Roberts 724-396-3600
Council members: President Susan Crouse, Sharon Detar, Tom Campbell, Matt Thomas
Other officials:
Tax Collector David Fleming 724- 238-6090
Meeting times and site: 7:30 p.m. 3nd Wednesday of each month at shelter house April-October; Laughlintown Community Center November-March
2020 Budget: $43,450
Property tax: 6.4 mills
Wage tax: 1 percent
Occupational privilege tax: $5
Median home value: $160,000
School district:
Ligonier Valley School District
Ligonier Borough
Founded: 1834
Origin: In 1758, when Gen. John Forbes commanded the expedition to drive through the woods and mountains of Pennsylvania, he set up a series of forts to strengthen his future attack on Fort Duquesne. One such fort was named after British Army Field Marshal Lord John Ligonier. And soon, Ligonier Borough was born. Forbes and Col. George Washington warded off an attack from a combined effort of Native Americans and French soldiers. The pair and their troops successfully defended Fort Ligonier and the French fled north. Ligonier then became known as 1758’s “Key to the West.” Taking advantage of a new Philadelphia-Pittsburgh Turnpike, pioneer John Ramsey laid out a town in 1817 to provide an opportunity for passengers in stage coaches to obtain food and supplies in local stores. Horses could be tied up at a hitching post on what is now the Ligonier Diamond. For a short time, the area was known locally as Ramseytown.
Population: 1,573 (2010 census)
Land size: 1 square mile
ZIP Code: 15658
County: Westmoreland
Police: Chief John Berger, 724- 238-5611
Fire: Ligonier Volunteer Hose Co. 1, Chief Steve Barron, 724-238-2016
Ambulance: Mutual Aid Ambulance Service, 724-238-4935
Garbage: Waste Management 724-834-6668; McInchok Sanitation 724-238-4537
Recycling: Limited items can be dropped off at Ligonier Township Headquarters; call 724-238-2725 for availability and restrictions
Sewage/Water: Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County, 724-755-5800
Electricity: West Penn Power, 1-800-686-0021
Cable: Comcast, 888-266-2278; Laurel Highlands Total Communications Inc., 724-593-2411
Natural gas:
Peoples, 800-764-0111
Municipal building: Ligonier Borough Town Hall, 120 E. Main St., Ligonier, PA15658; 724-238- 9852; fax 724-238-4536; 7 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Email:
Website:
Mayor: Ormond “Butch” Bellas
Council members:
James B. St. Clair, president; Matthew S. Smith, vice president; Judy A. Hoffer; Jeff Craig; Mariah Fisher; Jim McDonnell; Terry Murphy
Other officials: Ron Ross, street supervisor; Jan Shaw, sec.-treas., 724-238-9852; Robin Roberts, tax collector, 724-238-5700; Welty & Welty LLP, solicitors, 724-238-5877
Meeting times and site: 7 p.m. second Thursday at Town Hall
2019 Budget: $1,324,872.90
Property tax: 24.5 mills
1 mill equals: $17,539.70
Wage tax: 1 percent
LST tax: $52
Median home value: $165,342
Library: Ligonier Valley Library
School district:
Ligonier Valley School District
