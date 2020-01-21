Ligonier Township
Founded: 1822
Origin: The origins of Ligonier Township lie in a subdivision of both Donegal and Fairfield townships, which were established as land grants from the English crown in 1771.
Donegal Township ran from the natural borders of the Youghiogheny River to the Loyalhanna Creek, and Fairfield Township extended north from the Loyalhanna to the Conemaugh River. As the population increased, so did the need for a new township, as townships were primary voting centers. Ligonier Township was created in 1822, between the initial design of the Borough of Ligonier in 1817 and its incorporation in 1834.
The first township officers were; James McElroy, constable; Samuel Roberts and John Ogden, supervisors; Christian Meyers and George Seaton, overseers of the poor.
Ligonier Township’s eastern and western boundaries are located between the summits of the Laurel Ridge and the Chestnut Ridge, and north and south between the small community of Hilltop on State Route 711 and Barkley Crossroads, situated on State Route 711 South toward Stahlstown.
Information courtesy of the Ligonier Valley Historical Society and Floyd Neiderhiser, Cook Township supervisor.
Population: 6,973
Land size: 91.8 square miles
ZIP Code: 15658, 15677, 15655
County: Westmoreland
Police: Chief Michael Matrunics, 724-238-5105
Fire: Ligonier Township Fire Co., No. 1 (Waterford), Chief Rob Beaufort, 724-238-0471, No. 2 (Wilpen), Chief Mickey DiRinaldo, 724-238-7221, No. 3 (Darlington), Chief Bob McDowell, 724-238-4820
Ambulance: Mutual Aid Ligonier, 724-238-4935
Garbage: Waste Management, 724-834-6668; McInchok Sanitation, 724-238-4537
Recycling: Drop off at Ligonier Township Municipal Building, One Municipal Park Drive (paper, cardboard and cans only at this time.)
Sewage: Septic and Ligonier Township Municipal Authority
Water: Ligonier Township Municipal Authority
Electric: West Penn Power, 1-800-686-0021
Cable: Comcast, 1-800-comcast
Natural gas: Peoples, 1-800-764-0111
Municipal building: Ligonier Township Municipal Building, One Municipal Park Drive, Ligonier, PA 15658; 724-238-2725; fax 724-238- 3711
Email:
supervisors@ligoniertownship.com
Manager: Terry Carcella, 724-238-2725 x 110
Supervisors: Wade Thomas, chairman; John Beaufort, vice chairman; Stephanie Verna, sec./treas.; Paul Knupp; D. Scott Matson
Meeting times and site: Planning commission meets 7 p.m. the fourth Thursday of each month; supervisors meet 7 p.m. the second Tuesday and 4:30 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of each month; zoning hearing board meets 7:30 p.m. the third Tuesday of each month
2019 Budget: $2,599,729
Property tax: 4 mills
1 mill equals: $95,000
Wage tax: .5 percent
Occupational privilege tax:
$52 EMS tax
Median home value: $112,100
Library: Ligonier Valley Library
School district:
Ligonier Valley School District
Mount Pleasant Borough
Founded: Feb. 7, 1828
Origin: One of the oldest towns in southwestern Pennsylvania, Mount Pleasant grew at the crossroads of two Native-American paths, routes that were to become major arteries into the western wilderness of Colonial and Early America.
In 1755, during the French and Indiana War, Gen. Braddock cut a military road northwest from Virginia following Nemacolin’s path later known as Braddock’s Road. After Penn’s purchase of western territories from the Six Nation Indian Tribes, Glades Path was opened to permit settlement from the East (now Route 31).
Andrew McCready laid out the town on land he purchased from Nathaniel Marshall on Aug. 28, 1797. Mount Pleasant was incorporated on Feb. 7, 1828.
Population: 4,325
Land size: 1.1 square miles
ZIP Code: 15666
County: Westmoreland
Police: Mount Pleasant Borough Police Department, 724-547-7210 (for emergency dial 9-1-1)
Fire: Mount Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department, 724- 547-8501, Chief Jerry Lucia
Ambulance:
Medic 10, 724- 547-4620
Garbage: Republic Services
Recycling: Brush/leaves collection and drop-off
Sewage: Mount Pleasant Wastewater Treatment Plant, 724-547-4529
Water:
Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County, 724-755-5800
Electric: West Penn Power, 1- 800-686-0021
Natural gas:
Columbia Gas, 1-888-460-4332
Cable: Armstrong, 724-628- 6600
Municipal building:
Mount Pleasant Municipal Building, 1 Etze Ave., Mount Pleasant, PA 15666; 724-547-6745; fax 724- 547-0115
Website: www.mtpleasantboro.com
Email:
Secretary:
Sharon Lesko, 724-547-6745
Mayor: Gerald Lucia
Manager: Jeff Landy
Council members:
Jack Caruso, president; Richard Cholock, vice president; Diane Bailey; Diana Lasko; Susan Ruszkowski; James Wojnar; Patience Barnes; Ken Phillabaum; Michael Smetak
Other officials: Street department, Jeff McGuinness, 724- 547-1930; sewer plant, 724-547-4529; inspections, K2 Engineering Inc.
Meeting times and site:
7 p.m. first and next to last Monday at municipal building
2020 Budget: $1,300,127
Property tax: 17.5 mills
1 mill equals: $42,000
Wage tax: 1 percent
LST tax: $52
Median home value: $75,900
Library: Mount Pleasant Free Public Library, 120 S. Church St., Mount Pleasant, PA 15666, 724- 547-3850
School district:
Mount Pleasant Area School District
Special events: 724-547-6745
