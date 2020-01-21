Ligonier Township

Founded: 1822

Origin: The origins of Ligonier Township lie in a subdivision of both Donegal and Fairfield townships, which were established as land grants from the English crown in 1771.

Donegal Township ran from the natural borders of the Youghiogheny River to the Loyalhanna Creek, and Fairfield Township extended north from the Loyalhanna to the Conemaugh River. As the population increased, so did the need for a new township, as townships were primary voting centers. Ligonier Township was created in 1822, between the initial design of the Borough of Ligonier in 1817 and its incorporation in 1834.

The first township officers were; James McElroy, constable; Samuel Roberts and John Ogden, supervisors; Christian Meyers and George Seaton, overseers of the poor.

Ligonier Township’s eastern and western boundaries are located between the summits of the Laurel Ridge and the Chestnut Ridge, and north and south between the small community of Hilltop on State Route 711 and Barkley Crossroads, situated on State Route 711 South toward Stahlstown.

Information courtesy of the Ligonier Valley Historical Society and Floyd Neiderhiser, Cook Township supervisor.

Population: 6,973

Land size: 91.8 square miles

ZIP Code: 15658, 15677, 15655

County: Westmoreland

Police: Chief Michael Matrunics, 724-238-5105

Fire: Ligonier Township Fire Co., No. 1 (Waterford), Chief Rob Beaufort, 724-238-0471, No. 2 (Wilpen), Chief Mickey DiRinaldo, 724-238-7221, No. 3 (Darlington), Chief Bob McDowell, 724-238-4820

Ambulance: Mutual Aid Ligonier, 724-238-4935

Garbage: Waste Management, 724-834-6668; McInchok Sanitation, 724-238-4537

Recycling: Drop off at Ligonier Township Municipal Building, One Municipal Park Drive (paper, cardboard and cans only at this time.)

Sewage: Septic and Ligonier Township Municipal Authority

Water: Ligonier Township Municipal Authority

Electric: West Penn Power, 1-800-686-0021

Cable: Comcast, 1-800-comcast

Natural gas: Peoples, 1-800-764-0111

Municipal building: Ligonier Township Municipal Building, One Municipal Park Drive, Ligonier, PA 15658; 724-238-2725; fax 724-238- 3711

Email:

supervisors@ligoniertownship.com

Manager: Terry Carcella, 724-238-2725 x 110

Supervisors: Wade Thomas, chairman; John Beaufort, vice chairman; Stephanie Verna, sec./treas.; Paul Knupp; D. Scott Matson

Meeting times and site: Planning commission meets 7 p.m. the fourth Thursday of each month; supervisors meet 7 p.m. the second Tuesday and 4:30 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of each month; zoning hearing board meets 7:30 p.m. the third Tuesday of each month

2019 Budget: $2,599,729

Property tax: 4 mills

1 mill equals: $95,000

Wage tax: .5 percent

Occupational privilege tax:

$52 EMS tax

Median home value: $112,100

Library: Ligonier Valley Library

School district:

Ligonier Valley School District

Mount Pleasant Borough

Founded: Feb. 7, 1828

Origin: One of the oldest towns in southwestern Pennsylvania, Mount Pleasant grew at the crossroads of two Native-American paths, routes that were to become major arteries into the western wilderness of Colonial and Early America.

In 1755, during the French and Indiana War, Gen. Braddock cut a military road northwest from Virginia following Nemacolin’s path later known as Braddock’s Road. After Penn’s purchase of western territories from the Six Nation Indian Tribes, Glades Path was opened to permit settlement from the East (now Route 31).

Andrew McCready laid out the town on land he purchased from Nathaniel Marshall on Aug. 28, 1797. Mount Pleasant was incorporated on Feb. 7, 1828.

Population: 4,325

Land size: 1.1 square miles

ZIP Code: 15666

County: Westmoreland

Police: Mount Pleasant Borough Police Department, 724-547-7210 (for emergency dial 9-1-1)

Fire: Mount Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department, 724- 547-8501, Chief Jerry Lucia

Ambulance:

Medic 10, 724- 547-4620

Garbage: Republic Services

Recycling: Brush/leaves collection and drop-off

Sewage: Mount Pleasant Wastewater Treatment Plant, 724-547-4529

Water:

Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County, 724-755-5800

Electric: West Penn Power, 1- 800-686-0021

Natural gas:

Columbia Gas, 1-888-460-4332

Cable: Armstrong, 724-628- 6600

Municipal building:

Mount Pleasant Municipal Building, 1 Etze Ave., Mount Pleasant, PA 15666; 724-547-6745; fax 724- 547-0115

Website: www.mtpleasantboro.com

Email:

jlandy@mtpleasantboro.com

Secretary:

Sharon Lesko, 724-547-6745

Mayor: Gerald Lucia

Manager: Jeff Landy

Council members:

Jack Caruso, president; Richard Cholock, vice president; Diane Bailey; Diana Lasko; Susan Ruszkowski; James Wojnar; Patience Barnes; Ken Phillabaum; Michael Smetak

Other officials: Street department, Jeff McGuinness, 724- 547-1930; sewer plant, 724-547-4529; inspections, K2 Engineering Inc.

Meeting times and site:

7 p.m. first and next to last Monday at municipal building

2020 Budget: $1,300,127

Property tax: 17.5 mills

1 mill equals: $42,000

Wage tax: 1 percent

LST tax: $52

Median home value: $75,900

Library: Mount Pleasant Free Public Library, 120 S. Church St., Mount Pleasant, PA 15666, 724- 547-3850

School district:

Mount Pleasant Area School District

Special events: 724-547-6745

