Derry Township

Founded: 1775

Origin: First known as the Derry Settlement, the Derry area dates back to 1769. Derry Township was founded in 1775, approximately two years after Westmoreland County was founded.

Farming was the local source of income until the early 1800s brought a waterway called the Pennsylvania Canal, which enabled simple transportation of coal, salt and timber.

By the 1850s, the Pennsylvania Railroad came through Derry Township and small villages began developing around the railways.

Population: 14,502

Land size: 94.5 square miles

ZIP Code: 15627, 15717, 15650, 15671, 15620, 15661, 15670, 15779

County: Westmoreland

Police: State police at Kiski Valley, 724-697-5780

Fire: Bradenville Volunteer Fire Department, Chief Mark Piantine, 724-539-4158

Ambulance: Mutual Aid, 724-694-2450; Citizens’ Ambulance Service, 724-349-5511

Garbage: Waste Management, 724-834-6668; Westmoreland Service, 724-424-3031

Recycling: plastics #1 and #2 only and aluminum — curbside pickup with garbage service.

Sewage: Derry Township Municipal Authority, 724-694-2513

Water: Municipal Authority of the Borough of Derry, 724-694-2305, Latrobe Water Authority, 724-537-3378, Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County, 724-834-6500, Highridge Water Authority, 724-459-8033,

Electric: West Penn Power, 1-800-686-0021

Cable:

Comcast, 1-800-COMCAST

Natural gas: Peoples Natural Gas, 800-764-0111

Municipal building: 5321 Route 982, Derry, PA 15627, 724-694-8835, fax 724-694-5860

Email: derrytownship@comcast.net

Secretary: David A. Slifka, 724-694-8835 (board); Donna Wano, 724-694-8835 (office)

Supervisors:

Chairman Vincent DeCario, Jim Prohaska, vice chairman/treasurer David A. Slifka

Other officials: Terry Giannini, code enforcement/emergency management director, 724-694-8835

Meeting times and site: 7 p.m. first Tuesday of each month except Wednesday, May 6, 2020, due to PSATS Conference and Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, due to election day

2020 Budget: $3.59 million

Property tax: 3 mills

1 mill equals: $128,167

Wage tax: 1 percent

Local service tax: $52

Median home value: $151,000

Library:

Caldwell Memorial Library

School district:

Derry Area School District

Donegal Borough

Founded: 1818, inc. 1867

Origin: Donegal Borough was named for Donegal, Ireland. It was founded in 1818 from Donegal Township and incorporated as a borough Aug. 20, 1867. The borough was situated on Glades Pike, a toll road, also called Plank Road.

Population: 120 (2013)

Land size: 0.3 square miles

ZIP Code: 15628

County: Westmoreland

Police: State police at Greensburg, 724-832-3288 (dial 9- 1-1 for emergency)

Fire: Chestnut Ridge Volunteer Fire Department, Chief Shawn Kestner, 724-593-2206

Ambulance: Mutual Aid Ambulance Service, 724-593-2200 (dial 9-1-1 for emergency)

Garbage: Bizup Sanitation, 724-593-2239; Waste Management, 1-800-453-7625

Recycling: None

Sewage: Septic

Water: Indian Creek Valley Water Authority, 724-455-2905

Electric: West Penn Power, 1-800-686-0021

Cable: Laurel Highlands Television Co., 724-455-2411

Municipal building: (meetings) Old Donegal School, 340 Church St., Donegal; (mailing) Donegal Borough, PO Box 200, Donegal, PA 15628; 724-593-6222; fax 724-593-6223

Email:

DonegalBoro@gmail.com

Secretary: Patricia Kerr

Mayor: Britton Grimes

Council members: President Sarah Harkcom, Vice President Louise Kerr, Keith Deckinger, Renee and Matthew Shroyer

Meeting times and site:

7 p.m. first Tuesday at 211 Water St., Donegal, except on holidays and elections that fall on Tuesday, when meeting is held the second Tuesday

2019 Budget: $45,550

Property tax: 4 mills

1 mill equals: $1,058

Wage tax: 0.5 percent

Median home value: $118,800

Library: Adams Memorial Library bookmobile, 724-539- 1972, www.adamslib.org

School district: Mount Pleasant Area School District

Donegal Township

Founded: 1773

Origin: Named after Donegal, Ireland, township lines for Donegal Township were first drawn in 1773 by Westmoreland County judges who dictated that lines are “to begin where the line of Fairfield Township intersects the county line to run along that line to where the Youghiogheny crosses the same; thence down the north side of the Youghiogheny to the top of Chestnut Ridge; thence along the top of the said Chestnut Ridge to the line of Armstrong Township; thence up Loyalhanna to the mouth of the Big Roaring Run; and thence up the said run to the place of beginning.”

Population: 2,513

Land size: 54.5 square miles

ZIP Code: 15687, 15610, 15622, 15646, 15628

County: Westmoreland

Police: State police at Greensburg, 724-832-3288

Fire: Chestnut Ridge Community Volunteer Fire Co., Chief Shawn Kestner, 724-593-2206

Ambulance:

Mutual Aid, 724-593- 2200

Garbage:

Bizup, 724-593-2239; A.J. Keefer Refuse, 724-455-7380; Waste Management, 724-887-4030; McInchok Sanitation, 724-238-4537

Sewage: Septic

Water:

Well and Indian Creek Valley Water Authority, 724-455- 2905

Electric: West Penn Power, 1-800-686-0021

Cable:

Laurel Highlands Telephone Co., 724-593-2411

Natural gas: Dominion Peoples, 800-764-0111

Municipal building:

Donegal Township Board of Supervisors, 137 Hoffers Lane, Jones Mills, PA 15646; 724-593-2619; fax 724-593-6310

Email address:

dontwp@lhtot.com

Secretary:

Trudy Harkcom, 724-593-2619

Supervisors: Tom Stull Jr., Henry Hoffer, Dan Pribisco

Meeting times and site:

5 p.m. second Monday of each month at the municipal building

2020 Budget:

$818,310

Property tax: 4 mills

1 mill equals:

$25,000

Wage tax: 1 percent

Occupational privilege tax:

$52 EMS tax

Median home value:

$82,600

Library: Adams Memorial Library Bookmobile

School district: Mount Pleasant Area School District

Fairfield Township

Founded: 1773

Origin: Fairfield Township was the name of one of the subdivisions of Westmoreland County while it yet was a part of Bedford County. When Westmoreland was organized, Fairfield was made one of its townships. In setting it out by the first court held at Hannastown early in 1773, Fairfield at first embraced the greater portion of Ligonier Valley and had within its limits the old Fort Ligonier and was crossed from the Laurel Hill to Chestnut by the old military road, now within the township of Ligonier.

Population: 2,424

Land size: 60.8 square miles

ZIP Code: 15923, 15944, 15658

County: Westmoreland

Police: State police at Greensburg, 724-832-3288 (dial 9-1-1 for emergency)

Fire: Fairfield Township Volunteer Fire Co., Chief Kevin Stiffler; Bolivar Volunteer Fire Co., Chief John Speidel

Ambulance: Citizens Ambulance Service, (dial 9-1-1 for emergency), 724-349-5511 or 800-655-2343; Mutual Aid Ambulance Service, (dial 9-1-1 for emergency) 724-238-4935

Garbage: McInchock Sanitation, 724-238-4537; Waste Management, 1-800-453-7625

Sewage:

(Bolivar area) Tri- Community Sewer, 724-676-5631

Water:

(Bolivar area) High Ridge Water Authority, 724-459-8033

Electric:

West Penn Power, 1-800-686-0021; Penelec, 1-800-545-7741

Natural gas: Dominion Peoples, 1-800-764-0111

Cable:

Comcast, 1-800-532- 3779

Municipal building:

Fairfield Township Municipal Building, 159 Midget Camp Road, Bolivar, PA 15923-9639; 724-235-2140; fax 724-235- 2752

Email:

Fairfield1773@verizon.net

Secretary: Carrie Moore, 724-235-2140

Supervisors: Vaughn E. Tantlinger, chairman; Paul J. Altimus, vice chairman; James M. Brown, supervisor

Meetings: 2nd Thursday 7 p.m., municipal building, except May, June, July, August, September, October @ 3 p.m.

2020 Budget: $928,930

Property tax: 5.1 mills

1 mill equals: $24,384.27

Wage tax: 1 percent

Occupational privilege tax:

$10

Median home value: $79,000

School District:

Ligonier Valley School District

City of Greensburg

Founded: Feb. 9, 1799

Origin: Following the Revolutionary War, an inn was built along a wagon trail (today’s East Pittsburgh Street) that stretched from Philadelphia west over the Appalachian Mountains to Fort Pitt, now Pittsburgh. A tiny settlement known as Newtown grew around the inn, today the intersection of Pittsburgh and Main streets.

A raid by Guyasuta-led Seneca Indians accompanied by Canadian rangers burned Hannastown, the original Westmoreland County Seat north of Greensburg, in 1782. Newtown became the new county seat in 1785.

In 1786 the county built a log courthouse on land purchased from two residents, Christopher Truby and William Jack. Every Westmoreland County Courthouse since has stood on this site. The area surrounding the courthouse became the original borough of Greensburg, named for Revolutionary War Gen. Nathaniel Greene and formally incorporated as a borough in 1799.

Population: 14,892

Land Size: 4.9 square miles

ZIP Code: 15601

County: Westmoreland

Police:

Chad Zucco, 724- 838-3800

Fire: Greensburg Volunteer Fire Department, Chief Tom Bell, 724-838-4305; Hose Co. No. 1 (724-834- 3901); Truck Co. No. 2 (724- 834-3902); Hose Co. No 3 (724-834-3903); Hose Co. No. 6 (724-834-3906); Hose Co. No. 7 (724-834-3907); Hose Co. No. 8 (724-834-3908)

Ambulance: Mutual Aid Ambulance, 724-834-4311

Garbage: Waste Management, 1-800-458-4090

Recycling: Newspaper, glass, plastic and cans

Sewage: Greater Greensburg Sewage Authority, 724-837- 1890

Water: Municipal Authority of Westm. County, 724- 755-5800

Electric: West Penn Power, 1-800-686-0021

Municipal building:

416 S. Main St.; 724-838-4324; fax 724-838-4350

Website:

www.greensburgpa.org

Mayor: Robert L. Bell, 724-838-4325

City Council: Randy Finfrock, Donnie Zappone Jr., Gregory Mertz, Cheryl Lennert

Meeting times and site:

7 p.m. second Monday of every month at the municipal building- Meeting time is 6:00 p.m.

2018 Budget: $11,621,530 –The 2020 Budget is $12,020,961.04

Property tax: 26.05 mills

1 mill equals: $130,000

Wage Tax: 1.65 percent

Local Services Tax: $52

Median home value:

$83,500 $113,000

School District: Greensburg Salem

