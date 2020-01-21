Derry Township
Founded: 1775
Origin: First known as the Derry Settlement, the Derry area dates back to 1769. Derry Township was founded in 1775, approximately two years after Westmoreland County was founded.
Farming was the local source of income until the early 1800s brought a waterway called the Pennsylvania Canal, which enabled simple transportation of coal, salt and timber.
By the 1850s, the Pennsylvania Railroad came through Derry Township and small villages began developing around the railways.
Population: 14,502
Land size: 94.5 square miles
ZIP Code: 15627, 15717, 15650, 15671, 15620, 15661, 15670, 15779
County: Westmoreland
Police: State police at Kiski Valley, 724-697-5780
Fire: Bradenville Volunteer Fire Department, Chief Mark Piantine, 724-539-4158
Ambulance: Mutual Aid, 724-694-2450; Citizens’ Ambulance Service, 724-349-5511
Garbage: Waste Management, 724-834-6668; Westmoreland Service, 724-424-3031
Recycling: plastics #1 and #2 only and aluminum — curbside pickup with garbage service.
Sewage: Derry Township Municipal Authority, 724-694-2513
Water: Municipal Authority of the Borough of Derry, 724-694-2305, Latrobe Water Authority, 724-537-3378, Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County, 724-834-6500, Highridge Water Authority, 724-459-8033,
Electric: West Penn Power, 1-800-686-0021
Cable:
Comcast, 1-800-COMCAST
Natural gas: Peoples Natural Gas, 800-764-0111
Municipal building: 5321 Route 982, Derry, PA 15627, 724-694-8835, fax 724-694-5860
Email: derrytownship@comcast.net
Secretary: David A. Slifka, 724-694-8835 (board); Donna Wano, 724-694-8835 (office)
Supervisors:
Chairman Vincent DeCario, Jim Prohaska, vice chairman/treasurer David A. Slifka
Other officials: Terry Giannini, code enforcement/emergency management director, 724-694-8835
Meeting times and site: 7 p.m. first Tuesday of each month except Wednesday, May 6, 2020, due to PSATS Conference and Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, due to election day
2020 Budget: $3.59 million
Property tax: 3 mills
1 mill equals: $128,167
Wage tax: 1 percent
Local service tax: $52
Median home value: $151,000
Library:
Caldwell Memorial Library
School district:
Derry Area School District
Donegal Borough
Founded: 1818, inc. 1867
Origin: Donegal Borough was named for Donegal, Ireland. It was founded in 1818 from Donegal Township and incorporated as a borough Aug. 20, 1867. The borough was situated on Glades Pike, a toll road, also called Plank Road.
Population: 120 (2013)
Land size: 0.3 square miles
ZIP Code: 15628
County: Westmoreland
Police: State police at Greensburg, 724-832-3288 (dial 9- 1-1 for emergency)
Fire: Chestnut Ridge Volunteer Fire Department, Chief Shawn Kestner, 724-593-2206
Ambulance: Mutual Aid Ambulance Service, 724-593-2200 (dial 9-1-1 for emergency)
Garbage: Bizup Sanitation, 724-593-2239; Waste Management, 1-800-453-7625
Recycling: None
Sewage: Septic
Water: Indian Creek Valley Water Authority, 724-455-2905
Electric: West Penn Power, 1-800-686-0021
Cable: Laurel Highlands Television Co., 724-455-2411
Municipal building: (meetings) Old Donegal School, 340 Church St., Donegal; (mailing) Donegal Borough, PO Box 200, Donegal, PA 15628; 724-593-6222; fax 724-593-6223
Email:
Secretary: Patricia Kerr
Mayor: Britton Grimes
Council members: President Sarah Harkcom, Vice President Louise Kerr, Keith Deckinger, Renee and Matthew Shroyer
Meeting times and site:
7 p.m. first Tuesday at 211 Water St., Donegal, except on holidays and elections that fall on Tuesday, when meeting is held the second Tuesday
2019 Budget: $45,550
Property tax: 4 mills
1 mill equals: $1,058
Wage tax: 0.5 percent
Median home value: $118,800
Library: Adams Memorial Library bookmobile, 724-539- 1972, www.adamslib.org
School district: Mount Pleasant Area School District
Donegal Township
Founded: 1773
Origin: Named after Donegal, Ireland, township lines for Donegal Township were first drawn in 1773 by Westmoreland County judges who dictated that lines are “to begin where the line of Fairfield Township intersects the county line to run along that line to where the Youghiogheny crosses the same; thence down the north side of the Youghiogheny to the top of Chestnut Ridge; thence along the top of the said Chestnut Ridge to the line of Armstrong Township; thence up Loyalhanna to the mouth of the Big Roaring Run; and thence up the said run to the place of beginning.”
Population: 2,513
Land size: 54.5 square miles
ZIP Code: 15687, 15610, 15622, 15646, 15628
County: Westmoreland
Police: State police at Greensburg, 724-832-3288
Fire: Chestnut Ridge Community Volunteer Fire Co., Chief Shawn Kestner, 724-593-2206
Ambulance:
Mutual Aid, 724-593- 2200
Garbage:
Bizup, 724-593-2239; A.J. Keefer Refuse, 724-455-7380; Waste Management, 724-887-4030; McInchok Sanitation, 724-238-4537
Sewage: Septic
Water:
Well and Indian Creek Valley Water Authority, 724-455- 2905
Electric: West Penn Power, 1-800-686-0021
Cable:
Laurel Highlands Telephone Co., 724-593-2411
Natural gas: Dominion Peoples, 800-764-0111
Municipal building:
Donegal Township Board of Supervisors, 137 Hoffers Lane, Jones Mills, PA 15646; 724-593-2619; fax 724-593-6310
Email address:
Secretary:
Trudy Harkcom, 724-593-2619
Supervisors: Tom Stull Jr., Henry Hoffer, Dan Pribisco
Meeting times and site:
5 p.m. second Monday of each month at the municipal building
2020 Budget:
$818,310
Property tax: 4 mills
1 mill equals:
$25,000
Wage tax: 1 percent
Occupational privilege tax:
$52 EMS tax
Median home value:
$82,600
Library: Adams Memorial Library Bookmobile
School district: Mount Pleasant Area School District
Fairfield Township
Founded: 1773
Origin: Fairfield Township was the name of one of the subdivisions of Westmoreland County while it yet was a part of Bedford County. When Westmoreland was organized, Fairfield was made one of its townships. In setting it out by the first court held at Hannastown early in 1773, Fairfield at first embraced the greater portion of Ligonier Valley and had within its limits the old Fort Ligonier and was crossed from the Laurel Hill to Chestnut by the old military road, now within the township of Ligonier.
Population: 2,424
Land size: 60.8 square miles
ZIP Code: 15923, 15944, 15658
County: Westmoreland
Police: State police at Greensburg, 724-832-3288 (dial 9-1-1 for emergency)
Fire: Fairfield Township Volunteer Fire Co., Chief Kevin Stiffler; Bolivar Volunteer Fire Co., Chief John Speidel
Ambulance: Citizens Ambulance Service, (dial 9-1-1 for emergency), 724-349-5511 or 800-655-2343; Mutual Aid Ambulance Service, (dial 9-1-1 for emergency) 724-238-4935
Garbage: McInchock Sanitation, 724-238-4537; Waste Management, 1-800-453-7625
Sewage:
(Bolivar area) Tri- Community Sewer, 724-676-5631
Water:
(Bolivar area) High Ridge Water Authority, 724-459-8033
Electric:
West Penn Power, 1-800-686-0021; Penelec, 1-800-545-7741
Natural gas: Dominion Peoples, 1-800-764-0111
Cable:
Comcast, 1-800-532- 3779
Municipal building:
Fairfield Township Municipal Building, 159 Midget Camp Road, Bolivar, PA 15923-9639; 724-235-2140; fax 724-235- 2752
Email:
Secretary: Carrie Moore, 724-235-2140
Supervisors: Vaughn E. Tantlinger, chairman; Paul J. Altimus, vice chairman; James M. Brown, supervisor
Meetings: 2nd Thursday 7 p.m., municipal building, except May, June, July, August, September, October @ 3 p.m.
2020 Budget: $928,930
Property tax: 5.1 mills
1 mill equals: $24,384.27
Wage tax: 1 percent
Occupational privilege tax:
$10
Median home value: $79,000
School District:
Ligonier Valley School District
City of Greensburg
Founded: Feb. 9, 1799
Origin: Following the Revolutionary War, an inn was built along a wagon trail (today’s East Pittsburgh Street) that stretched from Philadelphia west over the Appalachian Mountains to Fort Pitt, now Pittsburgh. A tiny settlement known as Newtown grew around the inn, today the intersection of Pittsburgh and Main streets.
A raid by Guyasuta-led Seneca Indians accompanied by Canadian rangers burned Hannastown, the original Westmoreland County Seat north of Greensburg, in 1782. Newtown became the new county seat in 1785.
In 1786 the county built a log courthouse on land purchased from two residents, Christopher Truby and William Jack. Every Westmoreland County Courthouse since has stood on this site. The area surrounding the courthouse became the original borough of Greensburg, named for Revolutionary War Gen. Nathaniel Greene and formally incorporated as a borough in 1799.
Population: 14,892
Land Size: 4.9 square miles
ZIP Code: 15601
County: Westmoreland
Police:
Chad Zucco, 724- 838-3800
Fire: Greensburg Volunteer Fire Department, Chief Tom Bell, 724-838-4305; Hose Co. No. 1 (724-834- 3901); Truck Co. No. 2 (724- 834-3902); Hose Co. No 3 (724-834-3903); Hose Co. No. 6 (724-834-3906); Hose Co. No. 7 (724-834-3907); Hose Co. No. 8 (724-834-3908)
Ambulance: Mutual Aid Ambulance, 724-834-4311
Garbage: Waste Management, 1-800-458-4090
Recycling: Newspaper, glass, plastic and cans
Sewage: Greater Greensburg Sewage Authority, 724-837- 1890
Water: Municipal Authority of Westm. County, 724- 755-5800
Electric: West Penn Power, 1-800-686-0021
Municipal building:
416 S. Main St.; 724-838-4324; fax 724-838-4350
Website:
Mayor: Robert L. Bell, 724-838-4325
City Council: Randy Finfrock, Donnie Zappone Jr., Gregory Mertz, Cheryl Lennert
Meeting times and site:
7 p.m. second Monday of every month at the municipal building- Meeting time is 6:00 p.m.
2018 Budget: $11,621,530 –The 2020 Budget is $12,020,961.04
Property tax: 26.05 mills
1 mill equals: $130,000
Wage Tax: 1.65 percent
Local Services Tax: $52
Median home value:
$83,500 $113,000
School District: Greensburg Salem
