Mount Pleasant Township
Founded: 1773
Origin: Mount Pleasant Township was founded on April 6, 1773, as one of 11 original townships of the newly created Westmoreland County. The principal town in the township, Mount Pleasant, was settled in 1770, three years before the establishment of Westmoreland County.
Acme is so named because it is the highest point in the township.
Calumet derived its name from the French word “chalumet,” which means reed or pipe-type object. The Indians used these “peace pipes” to signify all-important occasions, particularly when dealing with the white man.
In 1788, inhabitants of the eastern part of Mount Pleasant Township, thinking the township was too large, petitioned the court to create a new township for the area lying in proximity to Loyalhanna Creek. The boundary bisected the town of Lycippus, and the new township was called Unity.
The boundaries established in January 1789 are practically the same today. Lycippus, an old Greek name, was chosen because the original name of Mount Union was already taken in the eastern part of the state.
Norvelt, started as a federal project, is the youngest community in the township and derived its name from Eleanor Roosevelt, who made this Westmoreland Homesteads her pet project.
Population:
10,911 (2010 census)
Land size: 58.6 square miles
ZIP Codes: 15610, 15621, 15601, 15650, 15664, 15666, 15674, 15685, 15689, 15697
County: Westmoreland
Police: State police at Greensburg, 724-832-3288
Fire: Kecksburg, Norvelt, Hecla, Trauger, Calumet
Ambulance: Kecksburg and Norvelt
Garbage: Advanced Disposal 1-800-437-1759
Recycling: Advanced Disposal — Biweekly
Sewage: Mount Pleasant Township, 724-424-5419
Water: Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County, 724-755-5800
Electric: West Penn Power 1- 800-686-0021
Natural gas: Columbia Gas of Pa. 1-888-460-4332; Peoples Gas 1-800-400-4271
Cable:
Citizens Cable Communications 724-423-2000; Armstrong TV Cable 724-628- 5462
Municipal building: Mount Pleasant Township, PO Box 158 Poker Road, Mammoth, 724- 423-5653 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday- Friday; fax 724-423-1122
Supervisors: Jack F. Rutkowski, Duane Hutter, Frank Puskar
Secretary-Treasurer:
Caprice M. Mills
Other officials: Solicitor Dan Hewitt of Avolio Law Group, LLC, 724-834-6040, Municipal Engineer Victor P. Regola and Assoc. Doug Regola 724-834-0734
Meeting times and site: 3:15 p.m. third Monday of every month in township building
2020 Budget: $3,013,480.00
Property tax: 2.42 mills
1 mill equals: $98,000
Wage tax: 1 percent
Median home value: $79,700
Library: Mount Pleasant Free Public Library 724-547-3850
School district: Mount Pleasant Area School District
New Alexandria
Founded: April 10, 1834
Origin: One of the oldest boroughs in the county is the borough of New Alexandria, which was incorporated by an Act of Assembly passed April 10, 1834, incorporating with it also the borough of Ligonier.
New Alexandria, which had formerly been known as Denniston’s Town, never increased greatly in population.
Population: 560
Land size: 0.8 square miles
ZIP Code: 15670
County:Westmoreland
Police: State police at Kiski Valley, 724-727-3434
Fire: New Alexandria Volunteer Fire Department; chief Ted Malik
Ambulance: Mutual Aid Ambulance Service, 724-837- 6134
Garbage: Waste Management, 1-800-453-7625, and Westmoreland Services, 724-424- 3031
Recycling: Paper only in bins behind community hall.
Sewage: Derry Township Municipal Authority, 724-694-2513
Water:
Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County, 724-755-5800
Electric: West Penn Power, 1- 800-686-0021
Natural gas:
Peoples, 1-800-764-0111
Cable: Comcast, 724-834- 6990
Municipal building: New Alexandria Community Center, PO Box 305, 207 W. Main St.; 724-668-7671; fax 724-668-7671
Mayor: Dottie Bacher
Secretary-Treasurer:
Charles Ferry, 724-668-7671
Council members: Jennifer Graham, Bev King, vice president; Charles Ferry, treasurer/secretary; Herbert Morrow Jr., Henry Snyder, Tim Ruane President
Other officials: Chuck Ferry, zoning officer
Meeting times and site: Second Wednesday, 7 p.m., New Alexandria Community Center
2020 Budget: $126,853
Property tax: 8 mills
1 mill equals: $5,510.60
Wage tax: 1 percent
EMS tax: $10
Median home value: $93,800
Library:
New Alexandria Public Library, PO Box 405, Keystone Plaza, New Alexandria 15670
School district: Derry Area
