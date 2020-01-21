New Florence

Founded: 1865

Origin: According to the History of Westmoreland County, New Florence Borough was incorporated on May 27, 1865, upon a petition of its leading citizens. It is located on the Conemaugh River and the Pennsylvania Railroad.

Population:

657 (2017)

Land size: 0.3 square miles

ZIP Code: 15944

County: Westmoreland

Police Chief: Daniel Colflesh

Fire: New Florence Volunteer Fire Co. 724-235- 2920; Fairfield Township Volunteer Fire 724-235-2320

Ambulance: Laurel Valley Ambulance Service (New Florence) 724-235-9900

Garbage: McInchok Sanitation, 724-238-4537

Sewage:

New Florence/St. Clair Sanitary Authority 724- 235-2580

Water: High Ridge Water Authority 724-459-8033

Electric:

Penelec, 1-800- 545-7741

Natural gas: Dominion Peoples, 1-800-764-0111

Municipal building:

New Florence Borough Office, 117 Franklin St., New Florence, PA 15944, 724-235-2000 (part time) Fax: 724-235-2127

Mayor:

Neva Gindlesperger

Secretary: Mary Strucaly

Council members:

James Moore, Gwen Dellett, Ronald Gyure, Ryan Perry, Kay Mayer, Kristen Teeter

Other officials:

Tax Collector Myrtle Luther 724- 235-2221

Meeting times and site: 7 p.m. third Tuesday of each month in borough municipal building

2017 Budget: $134,755

Property tax: 18.5 mills

1 mill equals: $3,908

Wage tax: $35,000

Occupational privilege tax: $700

Median home value:

$96,583 (2013)

Library: New Florence Community

School district: Ligonier Valley

St. Clair Township

Founded: 1856

Origin: The territory now comprising St. Clair Township was originally a part of Fairfield Township, and was separated from it in 1856.

It was named in honor of the patron saint of Westmoreland County, Maj. Gen. Arthur St. Clair.

It is bounded on the north by Indiana County, on the east by Laurel Hill; on the south by Fairfield Township, and on the west by the Conemaugh River. In territory it is the smallest township in the county.

Population: 1,400

Land size: 28.4 square miles

Zip Code: 15954, 15944

County: Westmoreland

Police station:

814-446-4261 (dial 9-1-1 for emergency)

Fire: Dial 9-1-1 for emergency

Ambulance: West End Ambulance Service 814-539-8045 (dial 9-1-1 for emergency)

Garbage:

McInchock Sanitation, 724-238-4537; Waste Management, 1-800-453-7625

Sewage:

St. Clair Township Sewer Authority, 814-446-6450

Water: High Ridge Water Authority, 724-235-2900

Electric:

Penelec, 1-800- 545-7741; West Penn Power, 1-800-686-0021

Natural gas: Dominion Peoples, 1-800-764-0111

Cable:

Comcast, 1-800-892-7300

Municipal building:

St. Clair Township Municipal Building, PO Box 506, Seward, PA 15954, 814- 446-5211; fax 814-446-5184

Email:

stclair522@comcast.net

Secretary:

Mandy Benamati, 814-446-5211

Supervisors:

Michael Koch; Carl Fabrizio; Dennis Rudnik

Other officials:

Sewage enforcement officer Michael D’Arrigo, 814-446-5211

Meeting times and site:

Second Wednesday, 7 p.m., municipal building

2019 Budget: $436,722

Property tax: 10 mills

1 mill equals: $10,279

Wage tax: 1 percent

EMS tax: $52

Median home value:

$71,300

School district:

Ligonier Valley School District

Salem Township

Founded: 1788

Origin: According to the History of Westmoreland County, “The date of the organization of Salem Township is unknown, for there is a blank in our court records, which were probably lost in their removal from Hannastown to Greensburg. It does not appear among the list of townships in 1785, but does appear in the list in 1788 ... It is bounded at present on the north by Washington, Bell and Loyalhanna townships; on the east by Loyalhanna creek and Derry Township; on the south by the townships of Unity and Hempfield, and on the west by Penn and Franklin townships.”

Population: 6,623 (2010 census)

Land size: 54 square miles

ZIP Codes: 15670, 15624, 15601, 15684, 15626, 15632, 15644, 15681

County: Westmoreland

Police: State police at Kiski Valley 724-727-3434

Fire: Forbes Road

Ambulance:

Mutual Aid 724-539-2225

Garbage:

Waste Management 1-800-453-7625; Gordish Sanitation 724-468-4098; Westmoreand Services 724-424- 3031

Recycling: Optional

Sewage: Franklin Township Municipal Sanitation Authority/ Manager Kevin J. Kaplan 724-327-1950

Water: Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County/Manager C.H. Kerr 724-834-6500, 1-800-442-6829

Electric: West Penn Power, 1-800-686-0021

Natural gas: Dominion Peoples 1-800-764-0111

Cable: Comcast 1-800-266-2278

Municipal building: Salem Township, 244 Congruity Road, Greensburg, 15601, 724-668-7500 (7:30 a.m. -3:30 p.m. Monday- Friday) Fax: 724-668-7476

Email: salemtwp@comcast.net

Secretary/Treasurer: Lynn Cain

Supervisors: Chairman Robert H. Zundel, Kerry Jobe, Kenneth Trumbett

Other officials: Tax Collector Becky Maruca 724-836-3400 Municipal Engineer Victor Regola and Associates 724-834- 0734 Building Inspector Municipal Code Service 724-468-6026 Municipal Solicitor/contact Gary A. Falatovich Esq. 724-834-7080 Sewage Enforcement Officer/contact David Jobe 724-468-6026

Meeting times and site: Third Wednesday of each month 7 p.m.

2019 Budget: $2,588,146

Property tax: 8 mills

Wage tax: 1 percent

LST tax: $52

Median home value: $91,700

School district: Greensburg Salem

Saltsburg

Founded: 1813

Origin: Founded in 1813 after an abundance of salt was discovered where the Conemaugh River and Loyalhanna Creek meet forming the Kiskiminetas River. Historic Pennsylvania Canal Town. Heritage is celebrated the first weekend of every June.

Population: 955

Land size: 1 square mile

ZIP code: 15681

County: Indiana

Police: State police at Indiana, 724-357-1960 (9-1-1 in emergency); borough police, 724-639- 9413

Fire: 9-1-1

Ambulance: 9-1-1

Garbage: Bankosh Sanitation, 724-461-4185; Saltsburg Sewage, 724-639-9413

Water: Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County, 1-888-467- 8047

Electric: West Penn Power, 1- 800-686-0021

Cable: Comcast Cable, 1-888- COMCAST

Natural gas: Peoples Natural Gas, 1-800-764-0111

Municipal building: Saltsburg Borough, 320 Point St., PO Box 104, Saltsburg, PA 15681-0104; 724-639-9413; fax 724-639-8381

Email: salt@comcast.net

Mayor: Karen Cumberledge

Council members: Paul Hruska, president; Terry Cumberledge, vice president; Joseph Penta; John Lombardo; Michelle Jesko; Jill Raabe; Lorrie Johnson

Secretary-Treasurer:

Christina J. Pemberton

Other officials: Solicitor Wayne Kablack — Simpson, Kablack & Rivosecchi, Indiana, PA; borough engineer, Morris & Knowles and Associates Inc.; tax collector, Barb Stramaski, 802 Grant St., 724-422-1050

Meeting times and site: 7 p.m. first Monday, borough building

2020 Budget: $788,610

Property tax: 1.9 mills

Wage tax: .5 percent

Median home value: $59,500

Library: Saltsburg Free Library, located in Salt Center

School district: Blairsville- Saltsburg School District

Seward

Founded: 1904

Population: 472 (2017)

Land Size: .2 square miles

ZIP Code: 15954

County: Westmoreland

Police: Seward Borough Police Dept., 814-446-6164

Fire: Seward Volunteer Fire Co., 814-446-5428, 1230 Tenth St., Seward, PA 15954

Water: Highridge Water Authority, 724-459-8033

Electric: First Energy-GPU Energy, Johnstown, PA 814-533- 8811

Cable: Comcast, 1-800-comcast

Municipal Building: PO Box 466, Seward, PA 15954; phone and fax 814-446-8008

Email: sewardborough@aol. com

Mayor: Steve Dubics

Secretary/Treasurer: Jessica Ashcroft

Council members: Brian Custer, president; David M. Croyle, vice president; Phillip Penrose; David Wingard; Nancy Pennell; Shelley Shingler; Jackie Ressler

Meeting times and site:

2nd Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. in municipal building

2020 Budget: TBA

Property tax: 20 mills

Average Home Value: $46,000

School District:

Ligonier Valley School District

Unity Township

Founded: Sept. 23, 1789

Origin: Unity Township was formed in 1789 from Mount Pleasant Township when residents petitioned the court that they had to travel long distances in conducting its corporate affairs.

Unity Township is bounded on the north by Derry and Salem townships and by Loyalhanna Creek; on the east by Ligonier and Cook townships, with Chestnut Ridge as a dividing line; on the south by Mount Pleasant Township, and on the west by Hempfield Township.

Population: 22,607

Land size: 69 square miles

ZIP Codes: 15676, 15638, 15624, 15650, 15601, 15696, 15693

County: Westmoreland

Police: State police at Greensburg, 724-832-3288

Fire: Crabtree, Dryridge, Lloydsville, Marguerite, Mutual, Pleasant Unity, Whitney- Hostetter and Youngstown.

Ambulance: Mutual Aid Ambulance Service, 724-837- 6134

Garbage: Waste Management, 1-800-453-7625; Westmoreland Services, 724-424- 3031; McInchock, 724-238-4537; Republic Waste Services, 724-887-9400

Recycling: Curbside collection of cans, bottles

Sewage: Unity Township Municipal Authority, 724-423- 6888

Water: Latrobe Municipal Authority, 724-537-3378; Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County, 724-834- 6500; Youngstown Municipal Authority, 724-539-8854

Electric: West Penn Power, 1- 800-686-0021

Natural gas: Peoples, 800-764-0111

Cable: Citizens, 724-423- 3000; Comcast, 724-834-6990 or 1-800-266-2278

Municipal building:

Unity Township Municipal Building, 154 Beatty County Road, Latrobe, PA 15650; 724-539- 2546; fax: 724-539-1208

Website: www.unitytownship.org

Email: info@unitytownship.org

Secretary: Sharon Sweeney, 724-539-2546 x4018

Supervisors: John Mylant, chairman, 724-539- 2546 x 4015; Ed Poponick, vice chairman, 724-539-2546 x 4017; Mike O’Barto, 724-539-2546 x 4013

Other officials:

Merle Musick, building inspector — commercial, 724- 539-2546 x4024; Harry Hosack, code enforcement/zoning officer, 724-539-2546 x4016; Pete Tenerowicz, emergency management director, 724-539-2546 x4022; Steve Yanchik, building inspector — residential, 724-539-2546x4025; Julieanne Zoppetti, twp. treas, 724-539-2546x4012

Meeting time and site: 4:30 p.m. second Thursday, municipal building

2020 Budget: $7,022,000

Property tax: 4.2 mills

1 mill equals: $294,036.10

Wage tax: 1 percent (.5 UT, .5 GLSD)

LST tax: $52

Median home value: $225,000

School district: Greater Latrobe

