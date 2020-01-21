New Florence
Founded: 1865
Origin: According to the History of Westmoreland County, New Florence Borough was incorporated on May 27, 1865, upon a petition of its leading citizens. It is located on the Conemaugh River and the Pennsylvania Railroad.
Population:
657 (2017)
Land size: 0.3 square miles
ZIP Code: 15944
County: Westmoreland
Police Chief: Daniel Colflesh
Fire: New Florence Volunteer Fire Co. 724-235- 2920; Fairfield Township Volunteer Fire 724-235-2320
Ambulance: Laurel Valley Ambulance Service (New Florence) 724-235-9900
Garbage: McInchok Sanitation, 724-238-4537
Sewage:
New Florence/St. Clair Sanitary Authority 724- 235-2580
Water: High Ridge Water Authority 724-459-8033
Electric:
Penelec, 1-800- 545-7741
Natural gas: Dominion Peoples, 1-800-764-0111
Municipal building:
New Florence Borough Office, 117 Franklin St., New Florence, PA 15944, 724-235-2000 (part time) Fax: 724-235-2127
Mayor:
Neva Gindlesperger
Secretary: Mary Strucaly
Council members:
James Moore, Gwen Dellett, Ronald Gyure, Ryan Perry, Kay Mayer, Kristen Teeter
Other officials:
Tax Collector Myrtle Luther 724- 235-2221
Meeting times and site: 7 p.m. third Tuesday of each month in borough municipal building
2017 Budget: $134,755
Property tax: 18.5 mills
1 mill equals: $3,908
Wage tax: $35,000
Occupational privilege tax: $700
Median home value:
$96,583 (2013)
Library: New Florence Community
School district: Ligonier Valley
St. Clair Township
Founded: 1856
Origin: The territory now comprising St. Clair Township was originally a part of Fairfield Township, and was separated from it in 1856.
It was named in honor of the patron saint of Westmoreland County, Maj. Gen. Arthur St. Clair.
It is bounded on the north by Indiana County, on the east by Laurel Hill; on the south by Fairfield Township, and on the west by the Conemaugh River. In territory it is the smallest township in the county.
Population: 1,400
Land size: 28.4 square miles
Zip Code: 15954, 15944
County: Westmoreland
Police station:
814-446-4261 (dial 9-1-1 for emergency)
Fire: Dial 9-1-1 for emergency
Ambulance: West End Ambulance Service 814-539-8045 (dial 9-1-1 for emergency)
Garbage:
McInchock Sanitation, 724-238-4537; Waste Management, 1-800-453-7625
Sewage:
St. Clair Township Sewer Authority, 814-446-6450
Water: High Ridge Water Authority, 724-235-2900
Electric:
Penelec, 1-800- 545-7741; West Penn Power, 1-800-686-0021
Natural gas: Dominion Peoples, 1-800-764-0111
Cable:
Comcast, 1-800-892-7300
Municipal building:
St. Clair Township Municipal Building, PO Box 506, Seward, PA 15954, 814- 446-5211; fax 814-446-5184
Email:
Secretary:
Mandy Benamati, 814-446-5211
Supervisors:
Michael Koch; Carl Fabrizio; Dennis Rudnik
Other officials:
Sewage enforcement officer Michael D’Arrigo, 814-446-5211
Meeting times and site:
Second Wednesday, 7 p.m., municipal building
2019 Budget: $436,722
Property tax: 10 mills
1 mill equals: $10,279
Wage tax: 1 percent
EMS tax: $52
Median home value:
$71,300
School district:
Ligonier Valley School District
Salem Township
Founded: 1788
Origin: According to the History of Westmoreland County, “The date of the organization of Salem Township is unknown, for there is a blank in our court records, which were probably lost in their removal from Hannastown to Greensburg. It does not appear among the list of townships in 1785, but does appear in the list in 1788 ... It is bounded at present on the north by Washington, Bell and Loyalhanna townships; on the east by Loyalhanna creek and Derry Township; on the south by the townships of Unity and Hempfield, and on the west by Penn and Franklin townships.”
Population: 6,623 (2010 census)
Land size: 54 square miles
ZIP Codes: 15670, 15624, 15601, 15684, 15626, 15632, 15644, 15681
County: Westmoreland
Police: State police at Kiski Valley 724-727-3434
Fire: Forbes Road
Ambulance:
Mutual Aid 724-539-2225
Garbage:
Waste Management 1-800-453-7625; Gordish Sanitation 724-468-4098; Westmoreand Services 724-424- 3031
Recycling: Optional
Sewage: Franklin Township Municipal Sanitation Authority/ Manager Kevin J. Kaplan 724-327-1950
Water: Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County/Manager C.H. Kerr 724-834-6500, 1-800-442-6829
Electric: West Penn Power, 1-800-686-0021
Natural gas: Dominion Peoples 1-800-764-0111
Cable: Comcast 1-800-266-2278
Municipal building: Salem Township, 244 Congruity Road, Greensburg, 15601, 724-668-7500 (7:30 a.m. -3:30 p.m. Monday- Friday) Fax: 724-668-7476
Email: salemtwp@comcast.net
Secretary/Treasurer: Lynn Cain
Supervisors: Chairman Robert H. Zundel, Kerry Jobe, Kenneth Trumbett
Other officials: Tax Collector Becky Maruca 724-836-3400 Municipal Engineer Victor Regola and Associates 724-834- 0734 Building Inspector Municipal Code Service 724-468-6026 Municipal Solicitor/contact Gary A. Falatovich Esq. 724-834-7080 Sewage Enforcement Officer/contact David Jobe 724-468-6026
Meeting times and site: Third Wednesday of each month 7 p.m.
2019 Budget: $2,588,146
Property tax: 8 mills
Wage tax: 1 percent
LST tax: $52
Median home value: $91,700
School district: Greensburg Salem
Saltsburg
Founded: 1813
Origin: Founded in 1813 after an abundance of salt was discovered where the Conemaugh River and Loyalhanna Creek meet forming the Kiskiminetas River. Historic Pennsylvania Canal Town. Heritage is celebrated the first weekend of every June.
Population: 955
Land size: 1 square mile
ZIP code: 15681
County: Indiana
Police: State police at Indiana, 724-357-1960 (9-1-1 in emergency); borough police, 724-639- 9413
Fire: 9-1-1
Ambulance: 9-1-1
Garbage: Bankosh Sanitation, 724-461-4185; Saltsburg Sewage, 724-639-9413
Water: Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County, 1-888-467- 8047
Electric: West Penn Power, 1- 800-686-0021
Cable: Comcast Cable, 1-888- COMCAST
Natural gas: Peoples Natural Gas, 1-800-764-0111
Municipal building: Saltsburg Borough, 320 Point St., PO Box 104, Saltsburg, PA 15681-0104; 724-639-9413; fax 724-639-8381
Email: salt@comcast.net
Mayor: Karen Cumberledge
Council members: Paul Hruska, president; Terry Cumberledge, vice president; Joseph Penta; John Lombardo; Michelle Jesko; Jill Raabe; Lorrie Johnson
Secretary-Treasurer:
Christina J. Pemberton
Other officials: Solicitor Wayne Kablack — Simpson, Kablack & Rivosecchi, Indiana, PA; borough engineer, Morris & Knowles and Associates Inc.; tax collector, Barb Stramaski, 802 Grant St., 724-422-1050
Meeting times and site: 7 p.m. first Monday, borough building
2020 Budget: $788,610
Property tax: 1.9 mills
Wage tax: .5 percent
Median home value: $59,500
Library: Saltsburg Free Library, located in Salt Center
School district: Blairsville- Saltsburg School District
Seward
Founded: 1904
Population: 472 (2017)
Land Size: .2 square miles
ZIP Code: 15954
County: Westmoreland
Police: Seward Borough Police Dept., 814-446-6164
Fire: Seward Volunteer Fire Co., 814-446-5428, 1230 Tenth St., Seward, PA 15954
Water: Highridge Water Authority, 724-459-8033
Electric: First Energy-GPU Energy, Johnstown, PA 814-533- 8811
Cable: Comcast, 1-800-comcast
Municipal Building: PO Box 466, Seward, PA 15954; phone and fax 814-446-8008
Email: sewardborough@aol. com
Mayor: Steve Dubics
Secretary/Treasurer: Jessica Ashcroft
Council members: Brian Custer, president; David M. Croyle, vice president; Phillip Penrose; David Wingard; Nancy Pennell; Shelley Shingler; Jackie Ressler
Meeting times and site:
2nd Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. in municipal building
2020 Budget: TBA
Property tax: 20 mills
Average Home Value: $46,000
School District:
Ligonier Valley School District
Unity Township
Founded: Sept. 23, 1789
Origin: Unity Township was formed in 1789 from Mount Pleasant Township when residents petitioned the court that they had to travel long distances in conducting its corporate affairs.
Unity Township is bounded on the north by Derry and Salem townships and by Loyalhanna Creek; on the east by Ligonier and Cook townships, with Chestnut Ridge as a dividing line; on the south by Mount Pleasant Township, and on the west by Hempfield Township.
Population: 22,607
Land size: 69 square miles
ZIP Codes: 15676, 15638, 15624, 15650, 15601, 15696, 15693
County: Westmoreland
Police: State police at Greensburg, 724-832-3288
Fire: Crabtree, Dryridge, Lloydsville, Marguerite, Mutual, Pleasant Unity, Whitney- Hostetter and Youngstown.
Ambulance: Mutual Aid Ambulance Service, 724-837- 6134
Garbage: Waste Management, 1-800-453-7625; Westmoreland Services, 724-424- 3031; McInchock, 724-238-4537; Republic Waste Services, 724-887-9400
Recycling: Curbside collection of cans, bottles
Sewage: Unity Township Municipal Authority, 724-423- 6888
Water: Latrobe Municipal Authority, 724-537-3378; Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County, 724-834- 6500; Youngstown Municipal Authority, 724-539-8854
Electric: West Penn Power, 1- 800-686-0021
Natural gas: Peoples, 800-764-0111
Cable: Citizens, 724-423- 3000; Comcast, 724-834-6990 or 1-800-266-2278
Municipal building:
Unity Township Municipal Building, 154 Beatty County Road, Latrobe, PA 15650; 724-539- 2546; fax: 724-539-1208
Website: www.unitytownship.org
Email: info@unitytownship.org
Secretary: Sharon Sweeney, 724-539-2546 x4018
Supervisors: John Mylant, chairman, 724-539- 2546 x 4015; Ed Poponick, vice chairman, 724-539-2546 x 4017; Mike O’Barto, 724-539-2546 x 4013
Other officials:
Merle Musick, building inspector — commercial, 724- 539-2546 x4024; Harry Hosack, code enforcement/zoning officer, 724-539-2546 x4016; Pete Tenerowicz, emergency management director, 724-539-2546 x4022; Steve Yanchik, building inspector — residential, 724-539-2546x4025; Julieanne Zoppetti, twp. treas, 724-539-2546x4012
Meeting time and site: 4:30 p.m. second Thursday, municipal building
2020 Budget: $7,022,000
Property tax: 4.2 mills
1 mill equals: $294,036.10
Wage tax: 1 percent (.5 UT, .5 GLSD)
LST tax: $52
Median home value: $225,000
School district: Greater Latrobe
