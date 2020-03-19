Black Tie for Hope, the Excela Health, Westmoreland/Frick Foundation fundraising event, has been postponed because of COVID-19 precautions.
The event was originally set for March 28 and will be rescheduled at a date to be determined. Funds raised from Black Tie for Hope benefit state-of-the-art cancer care and oncology services for the community.
“This decision is being taken out of an abundance of caution and in accordance with the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s announcement that highly encourages the cancellation of large gatherings,” said Albert Novak, vice president and chief development officer at Excela Health. “While this is a much-anticipated, signature event for the foundation, the health and well-being of our guests is of paramount importance to Excela, as it is for all residents of our service area.”
To monitor rescheduling and register online, check Excela Health.org and search Black Tie.
For reservations, or to inquire about sponsorship opportunities, contact the Westmoreland Hospital/Frick Foundation, 724-832-4140.
