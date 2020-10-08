Excela Health welcomes new pulmonologist

Excela Health recently expanded expertise in pulmonary critical care and sleep medicine with the addition of Euhan John Lee, MD, to its growing team of specialists in the Excela Health Medical Group.
Dr. Lee brings considerable experience in this complex field to the residents of Westmoreland County, having trained and practiced within both the UPMC and Allegheny Health Network systems.
His expertise spans both inpatient and outpatient care, having provided consultation within various intensive care units, overseen hospital-based sleep laboratories as well as offered clinic services to patients with lung disease, pulmonary hypertension and sleep disorders.
A Harvard University graduate, Dr. Lee received his medical degree from UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School, now part of Rutgers, where he participated in various fellowships including an international experience with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Sub-Saharan Africa. He completed his residency training at UPMC, distinguishing himself as chief medical resident. Following graduation, he remained in Pittsburgh for fellowships in both pulmonary and critical care medicine and sleep medicine for which he holds certifications by the American Board of Internal Medicine.
Featured in two editions of Egan’s Fundamentals of Respiratory Care for chapters on sleep disturbances, he has been a clinical reviewer for such publications as the Journal of Clinical Outcomes Management. Dr. Lee also has been a frequent lecturer, holding academic appointments at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine and the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University in Philadelphia.
Dr. Lee’s memberships include the American Thoracic Society, the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, the American College of Chest Physicians and the Society for Anesthesia and Sleep Medicine.
“We are pleased to welcome a physician of Dr. Lee’s caliber to Excela Health and our team of cardiopulmonary specialists,” said James Adisey, MD, FACC, medical director for heart, lung and vascular services. “This is another reflection of the growing depth and quality of our program.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.