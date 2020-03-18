Excela Health is celebrating Certified Nurses Day, March 19, by honoring its board certified nurses.
The system, which achieved Magnet Recognition® as a reflection of its nursing excellence and professionalism, will recognize more than 200 nurses for their “proficiency, leadership and commitment to excellence in patient care.”
Certified Nurses Day honors nurses worldwide who contribute to better patient outcomes through national board certification in their specialty. Adding to this year’s significance is the declaration by the World Health Organization (WHO) of 2020 as the “Year of the Nurse and Midwife” in honor of the 200th birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale, a 19th-century trailblazer who is considered the founder of modern nursing.
“Board certification is a key factor in the assurance of standards of knowledge, skills and abilities in nursing specialty practice,” said Helen Burns, PhD, RN, FAAN, Excela Health’s Chief Nursing Officer. “It was also a factor that was considered in our Magnet application as national certification demonstrated a commitment to deeper competence in a chosen specialty.”
Board certification of nurses plays an increasingly important role in the assurance of high standards of care for patients and their loved ones. “Unlike licensure, which is a requirement of all nurses to enter professional practice, specialty certification is optional,” added Burns. “Nurses who attain certification have chosen to demonstrate their understanding and clinical expertise to improve patient care through continuous study and demonstrated competency within their scope of practice.”
There are many nursing certification specialties at Excela Health, such as critical care, progressive cardiac care, emergency nursing, operating room, family practice, acute care, neo-natal, gerontology, medical-surgical, cardiovascular, oncology, hospice, informatics, case management, professional staff development, nurse executive, and many others. Certification bodies serve the full range of specialized nursing care offered in the contemporary health care system; national nurse-certifying bodies should be accredited by the Accreditation Board for Specialty Nursing Certification (ABSNC) or the National Organization for Competence Assurance (NOCA).
Excela Health achieved Magnet Recognition® this year. The honor was bestowed by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) Magnet Recognition Program® and distinguishes organizations that meet rigorous standards for nursing excellence. With this four-year credential, Excela Health joins the global community of Magnet-recognized organizations.
Just 8% of U.S. healthcare organizations out of more than 6,300 U.S. hospitals have achieved Magnet recognition. In Pennsylvania, only 35 healthcare organizations hold this designation. Excela Health is now part of an elite group of healthcare providers to receive System Magnet® Designation and the last to be granted system recognition upon initial application. Future first-time applicants will not be offered this opportunity.
Certified Nurses Day was created in 2008 by the American Nurses Credentialing Center and the American Nurses Association and was inspired by Dr. Margretta ‘Gretta’ Madden Styles, RN, Ed.D., FAAN, a pioneer in nursing certification.
A registered nurse (RN) license allows nurses to practice.
Certification affirms advanced knowledge, skill and practice to meet the challenges of modern nursing.
To learn more about nursing at Excela Health, visit www.excelahealth.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.