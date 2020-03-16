Because COVID-19 is an evolving public health matter, Excela Health has suspended the use of its facilities for support groups and other organizations’ meetings for a minimum of 30 days, Mike Morlacci, marketing communications, announced Friday afternoon.
He added, “While there are no known cases to date (March 13, 2020) in Westmoreland County, this action is being taken as a matter of caution and in accordance with the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s recent advice.
“This suspension includes community events scheduled for March at any Excela Health facility.
“In addition, we have been notified by the hosts that the Wellness Checks scheduled for Blairsville on March 21 and Delmont on March 28 have been canceled.
“The health and wellness of the communities we serve is the cornerstone concern of Excela Health.”
