Feelings will take center stage in a new support group for youth ages 12 to 17 offered by Excela Health Outpatient Behavioral Health.
Excela Health said this “new expressive therapy group will use drama games to improve expression of difficult emotions. Participants will explore unhealthy personal patterns of behavior and interpersonal interaction while learning new ways of reacting and responding.”
The group meets from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Oct. 21 at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital, Outpatient Behavioral Health, and takes advantage of hybrid school schedules this fall.
Participants must register for the program. Insurance will be billed and co-pays may apply. For new clients, a therapist must meet with the person individually for intake. Appropriate social distancing will be observed. For more details, call 724-537-1650 or email mstoverjividen@excelahealth.org.
Other fall programs include:
DIABETES EDUCATION
Excela Health will offer programs to aid in the prevention and management of diabetes.
Living with Diabetes is a series of self-management classes recognized by the American Diabetes Association, and is intended for individuals interested in learning how to manage their diabetes care and control blood glucose levels.
The class meets from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, in the fourth floor board room at Excela Square at Frick, 508 South Church St., Mount Pleasant, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 17 in Community Education Room 2 of Excela Square at Latrobe, 100 Excela Health Drive, Unity Township.
Excela Health also offers classes to aid people with diabetes in meal planning. Classes meet from 9 to 11 a.m. Oct. 15 at Excela Square at Latrobe, Community Education Room 2, and 1 to 3 p.m. Oct. 27 at Excela Square at Frick, Fourth Floor Conference Room 1.
Classes are open to anyone with diabetes and can be repeated annually. Pre-registration is required by calling 724-537-1049.
CHILDBIRTH/INFANT CARE CLASSES
Excela Health resumed in-person childbirth and parenting classes in September to prepare parents for this new responsibility. All classes require pre-registration and appropriate social distancing and other relevant coronavirus (COVID-19) guidelines in effect at the time of the class.
CHILDBIRTH CLASSES
For first-time parents, Childbirth and Beyond covers labor and birth options for pain control, cesarean birth, postpartum, the normal newborn and breathing/relaxation techniques. A two-week class meets from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays, Oct. 21 and 28, at the Memorial Conference Center, ground floor, Excela Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. The Lactation Club Breastfeeding Support Group meets from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, at the Memorial Conference Center, ground floor, Excela Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg.
Breastfeeding Success promotes successful breastfeeding by providing techniques, studying newborn feeding behaviors and sharing common challenges. The class meets from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, in conference room D, first floor, Excela Westmoreland Hospital.
PARENTING CLASSES
A two-part class, Infant Care teaches the basics of baby care. Information will include the physical appearance of the newborn, hospital procedures, newborn tests, physical care technique and car seat safety. Bring a doll for practice. The class meets from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays Oct. 7 and Oct. 14, in conference room D, first floor, Excela Westmoreland Hospital. For information and registration, visit www.excelahealth.org or contact Excela Health’s Call Center, toll-free, at 1-877-771-1234.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Excela Health connects community members with support groups that address a variety of conditions. Groups adhere to social distancing and other relevant COVID-19 guidelines.
Alzheimer’s and Dementia Support Group for Caregivers meets from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, at Senior Life, 123 Triangle Drive, Greensburg. The Alzheimer’s Association also offers support groups at the Greensburg continuing care communities of Redstone Highlands and New Haven Court from 11 a.m. to noon Oct. 15. The Bariatric Surgery Support Group meets from 6 to 7 p.m. Oct. 28 in conference room D, first floor, Excela Westmoreland Hospital.
The Concussion Support Group meets from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 14 at Excela Square at Latrobe. The Living Life With Breast Cancer Virtual Support Group meets from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 14 at Our Clubhouse, Route 30 East, Unity Township.
The Parkinson’s Disease Support Group meets from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 13 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 501 Fairfield Drive, Greensburg.
The Stroke Support Group, for stroke survivors and their families/caregivers, meets from 6 to 7 p.m. Oct. 27 on the first floor conference rooms of Excela Westmoreland Hospital.
For additional information, contact the Excela Health Call Center at 1-877-771-1234.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.